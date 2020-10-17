Lee O’Leary left with nothing for praise for his squad after 10-man Potters Bar Town earn fine point against Lewes

Lee O’Leary was certainly kept on his toes for the duration of Potters Bar Town’s 1-1 draw with Lewes but was heartfelt in his praise after a true backs-to-the-wall performance.

The sending off of Calum Ellesley was given his marching orders after just five minutes, and with stoppage time at the end of both halves, it meant the Scholars played over 90 minutes a man short.

They had conceded from the free-kick awarded for the foul too but with 10 minutes to go Ken Charles struck to earn what was in truth a deserved point in the Isthmian League Premier Division clash.

“The goal was almost a double blow,” said the Bar boss. “It must have been tough for the boys mentally to get themselves going again but I genuinely cannot ask for any more from them.

“They carried out exactly what we asked of them at the start and at half-time.

“We didn’t really change anything after the sending-off as we were confident in our ability.

“We just carried on playing the way we do and we controlled large parts of the game. We had everything apart from a second.”

His verdict of Ellesley’s dismissal was that it may have been harsh, although he did concede that had it happened later in the game it would have been more justified as a red card.

He said: “As it was so early on I felt a yellow card would have been the right decision.

“It wasn’t as if their guy’s leg was planted and it was a really late challenge with the studs up or anything like that. It was just a little bit high.

“It probably looked worse than it was but that’s my view.

“If the same decision was made after 60 or 70 minutes you would possibly accept it a little bit more but as it was so early, it set the tone for the rest of the game.

“It’s disappointing but that’s how football goes some times.”

And despite their early troubles, Bar were always a threat going forward with O’Leary especially pleased for goalscorer, Charles, whose goal was the first for the club.

He said: “It’s a big confidence boost for Ken to get up and running with his first goal.

“Unfortunately, he’s missed out of late as we have been going with one up front.

“But we went with two and even after the sending off and going a goal down, we still never needed to change it.”

