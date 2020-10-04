Potters Bar Town to take time for inward reflection after FA Cup defeat to Concord Rangers

Keagan Cole captained Potters Bar Town in their FA Cup game with Concord Rangers. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Keagan Cole says Potters Bar Town need only to look at themselves after their 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup to Concord Rangers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For 45 minutes the Scholars were sensational and deservedly lead at the break against their higher opponents through Samson Esan’s goal.

However, the National League South side responded after the break to score twice and for skipper Cole, it was his side’s performance after the break rather than anything the Beachboys had done, that was key to the final score.

He said: “We’re a young side but we’re good enough to play at this level so it’s not an excuse that we are young.

“We knew they would get a roasting and they haven’t come out and played better, they’ve played the same way, and we haven’t dealt with it.

“They’ve played well and scored two goals but if we play how we did in the first half and defend how we did then we are going into the next round.

“We dealt really well with the long ball and our back three were comfortable. We should have come in with two or three more goals but that is something that we have been looking at.

“We have to be ruthless when we’re on top and if we go in at 3-0 then the game is near enough dead.”

They certainly had opportunities before half-time with Esan, Joe Payne and Callum Ellesley all testing the keeper.

And Cole said that is down to the quality of their attacking players.

“There were times we maybe tried to force it but we’ve got players who can do that,” he said.

“And if you’re playing in the final third you have to be brave. You’re not going to score if you’re not prepared to take a risk.

“You have to get shots off and like I say, we did have chances but you have got to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We will look inwardly at ourselves and it comes down to the second half. We’ve came out sloppy and it has cost us.”

It was only the midfielder’s second game of the season after returning from injury.

He said: “I’ve had two 90 minutes and I’m feeling good. I do need to get fitter as I’ve had eight weeks out but that’s something I’ll do myself away from training.

“It’s good to be out there with the boys but we’ve just got to continue looking at ourselves, turn the page and try and get the three points in our next game.”

That match is against Cray Wanderers, back at the LA Construction Stadium on Tuesday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.