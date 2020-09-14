Potters Bar Town hitting form at just the right time ahead of new Isthmian League season

Manager Lee OLeary says Potters Bar Town are almost exactly where he wants them to be after pre-season. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A youthful and slightly new-look Potters Bar Town are ready to be a “handful” for the rest of the Isthmian League Premeir Division according to manager Lee O’Leary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Scholars boss watched his side complete their pre-season with a 2-0 win at home over Great Wakering United before a narrow 1-0 loss at National League South Eastbourne Borough.

And he believes the victory at the newly-named and rapidly-changing LA Construction Stadium that shows they are more than ready for the new year.

He said: “There are things we can improve on but all in all it was probably the first performance over 90 minutes that I’ve enjoyed.

“The boys played with a lot of confidence. We have a lot of enthusiastic young lads with loads of energy and they are just exciting to watch.

“We’ve got legs, we’ve got pace and youthfulness and it is everything I want.

“When everything goes right we’ll be a real handful.

“I like to ensure we control large parts of the game. That is something we needed to improve on from last year, just having a few lads who can handle the ball a bit better.

“The lads who we’ve brought in complement that style.

“We scored a couple of goals and we could have another two or three on top of that.”

The changes on the pitch certainly match those off it.

The pitch has benefitted from extra work while the main stand now boasts a brand-new facade bearing the club’s name and will soon by joined by new maroon and white seats.

It is all part of their long-term vision to help the club reach the higher echelons of the pyramid.

O’Leary said: “It always had to happen. Coming into a step three league you have to move with the times otherwise you just go backwards.

“It’s important to get these things done and it’s another step in the right direction to establish the club and the team firmly into a level where we belong at the moment.

“It’s really pleasing and with all the effort that has gone in around the ground, it was just nice for the club and the fans to see what we’re putting together.

“They haven’t been able to see the new signings so it was nice to put on a show for them.

“I think they will have liked what they saw.”