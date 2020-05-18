Advanced search

Another hat-trick claimed by Josh Hutchinson as he stars at Scholars’ award ceremony

PUBLISHED: 16:05 18 May 2020

Josh Hutchinson in action for Potters Bar Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Josh Hutchinson was the big winner as Potters Bar Town went virtual for their end of season awards ceremony.

Andy Lomas of Potters Bar Town celebrates scoring the equaliser deep into stoppage time against Barnet. Picture: DANNY LOOAndy Lomas of Potters Bar Town celebrates scoring the equaliser deep into stoppage time against Barnet. Picture: DANNY LOO

All plans for a lavish do were cancelled in the wake of social distancing measures but players and supporters gathered online using the meeting software Zoom.

It was noticeable as technology problems with the provider were overcome just how together the squad remain despite the crisis.

Ben Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town was the supporters' club player of the season. Picture: DANNY LOOBen Ward-Cochrane of Potters Bar Town was the supporters' club player of the season. Picture: DANNY LOO

But once the ceremony got going it was the striker who ruled the roost.

Not only did he claim the golden boot after hitting 16 league goals and 19 in total for the Isthmian League Premier Division side but he then went on the lift both the players’ player and manager’s awards.

Will Wambeek hit 100 games for Potters Bar Town during the season. Picture: KARYN HADDONWill Wambeek hit 100 games for Potters Bar Town during the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Manager Lee O’Leary said about his prolific marksman: “There were a number of players in the running but in the first half of the season he was our talisman.”

Keagan Cole was announced as the winner of the young player of the season by lead sponsor Scott de la Fuente of LA Construction while O’Leary himself was named clubman of the year by Scholars’ chairman Peter Waller.

George Nicholas hit 100 games for Potters Bar Town during the season. Picture: DANNY LOOGeorge Nicholas hit 100 games for Potters Bar Town during the season. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Bar Army, the club’s supporters group, had their own votes with their player of the year going to Ben Ward-Cochrane, after a year which saw him hit 16 goals in total, including the memorable strike in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Barnet which for 12 minutes at least had Town dreaming of the first round proper.

Unsurprisingly the two games against the Bees were mentioned many times, the first of which saw the Pakex Stadium welcome both the BBC cameras and a record crowd of 2,011 supporters.

Marvin Morgan scored the goal of the season for Potters Bar Town in a 2-2 draw at Worthing. Picture: DANNY LOOMarvin Morgan scored the goal of the season for Potters Bar Town in a 2-2 draw at Worthing. Picture: DANNY LOO

The moment of the season was the 101st-minute equaliser by Andy Lomas in the first meeting which was greeted with undiluted rapture.

That award was sponsored by the Norwegian branch of supporters.

Keagan Cole, playing against now Potters Bar Town team-mate Marvin Morgan in November, was named the club's young player of the year. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTOSKeagan Cole, playing against now Potters Bar Town team-mate Marvin Morgan in November, was named the club's young player of the year. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTOS

Marvin Morgan’s wonderful solo effort away to Worthing in February was named the goal of the season.

There were also two long-service awards handed out as both George Nicholas and Will Wambeek reached 100 games for the club.

