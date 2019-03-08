Advanced search

Potters Bar Town looking to build on FA Cup success with novel and enticing ticket offer

PUBLISHED: 10:01 24 October 2019

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town fans celebrate the equalising goal in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar Town have come up with a novel and wonderful way to say thank you to their fans after a club record crowd descended on the Pakex Stadium for their FA Cup tie with Barnet.

The attendance of 2,011 smashed the previous best of 504, set in December's Isthmian League Premier Division game with Enfield Town.

And the Scholars have now offered those supporters free entry to any of their home league games throughout November on production of their FA Cup ticket.

Technical director at the club, Adam Waller, said: "I sat down with my dad [chairman Peter Waller] and we decided to introduce it as a thank you because we do appreciate how many Potters Bar fans bought tickets.

"So it's free for November. If you come back with your FA Cup ticket you can come to any home game in the month."

Bar, who also run a free season ticket offer, the only cost a £25 admin fee, currently have four league games scheduled.

