O'Leary happy with win over Brightlingsea but more still needed from Potters Bar

Still things to work on for manager Lee O`Leary and his Potters Bar Town side despite the win over Brightlingsea Regent. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

It was a comfortable win and one that Potters Bar Town definitely needed after their no-show against Bowers & Pitsea but manager Lee O'Leary was still concerned with some of his side's defending against Brightlingsea Regent.

Josh Hutchinson hit a hat-trick and Ben Ward-Cochrane weighed in with the other during Tuesday's 4-2 victory at the Pakex Stadium, a match which could have seen the Scholars score double that.

And after the 2-0 loss on Saturday it was the perfect response.

But the two conceded caused furrowed brows on the Bar bench, the second of which five minutes from time led to Regent sniffing what would have been a very unlikely comeback.

O'Leary said: "Saturday wasn't acceptable. I could have quite easily made eight changes as it wasn't good enough and nowhere near the standards we have set.

"But maybe you need that to reset and make sure it doesn't happen.

"It was a great start and had the same feel as the win over Merstham.

"When we score early, we're a good side. Where we struggle is when we go behind.

"That could be managing the game and not getting derailed by a goal but we need to deal better with that.

"And even when we conceded the two tonight, you could see that it was not good enough.

"That is something we have addressed in the changing room and we'll do a little bit at training on Thursday.

"Concentration levels for the 90 minutes just weren't where they needed to be.

"We said at half-time that if we did all the right things, like we did in the first half, and stayed focused defensively, we'd score a few more goals.

"We're the source of our own downfall, it's not them having too much quality.

"We were the better side but the result is the result and its three points."

One positive the Scholars leader could see was the attacking intent.

They got four and with some tantalising crosses coming in from both flanks, only a series of good saves from goalkeeper Charlie Turner and a bit of bad luck in front of goal stopped Potters Bar from moving their goal difference closer to the teams above them in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

O'Leary said: "Going forward we were really good and we asked them a lot of questions. On Saturday we didn't defend properly and we didn't ask Bowers enough questions.

"Our quality going forward here was much better and I'm over the moon with the reaction from the lads, especially in the first half.

"We created a lot in the second half and maybe the last 15 minutes was through a bit of tiredness.

"They put in a lot of work so maybe that had an effect but our standards are set where they need to be and those last 15 minutes weren't good enough."