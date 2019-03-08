Advanced search

FA Cup: Potters Bar handed Hornchurch test in second qualifying round

PUBLISHED: 13:28 09 September 2019

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Potters Bar Town have been handed a home tie with familiar foes after the draw for the FA Cup second qualifying round was made.

They will play fellow Isthmian Premier Division side Hornchurch on September 21.

The Urchins have started the season in fine form and sit third, seven places and eight points better off than Town.

Hornchurch won 6-0 against Kempston Rovers in the last round.

The Scholars reached this stage with a 1-0 win over Essex Senior League Takeley on Saturday, Brad Sach scoring the winner five minutes into stoppage time at Station Road.

And victory in Essex brought £4,500 in prize money.

They will be guaranteed at least £2,250 even with a defeat to although victory would add another £6,750.

The furthest they have ever been is the fourth qualifying round which they have reached twice, in 2006 and 2016.

The last occasion saw them lose to Chesham United, one round after beating National League South Bath City.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

FA Cup: Potters Bar handed Hornchurch test in second qualifying round

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO

Discover Hertford at heritage weekend walks, talks and open days

A medieval encampment will take over Hertford Castle on Sunday, September 15 as part of Heritage Open Days 2019. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

Tickets for Codicote music festival Goatfest 2020 go on sale

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists