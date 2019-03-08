FA Cup: Potters Bar handed Hornchurch test in second qualifying round

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Potters Bar Town have been handed a home tie with familiar foes after the draw for the FA Cup second qualifying round was made.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They will play fellow Isthmian Premier Division side Hornchurch on September 21.

The Urchins have started the season in fine form and sit third, seven places and eight points better off than Town.

Hornchurch won 6-0 against Kempston Rovers in the last round.

The Scholars reached this stage with a 1-0 win over Essex Senior League Takeley on Saturday, Brad Sach scoring the winner five minutes into stoppage time at Station Road.

And victory in Essex brought £4,500 in prize money.

They will be guaranteed at least £2,250 even with a defeat to although victory would add another £6,750.

The furthest they have ever been is the fourth qualifying round which they have reached twice, in 2006 and 2016.

The last occasion saw them lose to Chesham United, one round after beating National League South Bath City.