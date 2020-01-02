Mix-ups prove costly for Potters Bar Town as Enfield hand them a derby day defeat

Brad Sach got Potters Bar Town's only goal against Enfield Town on New Year's Day. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A bumper New Year's Day crowd of 445 at the Pakex Stadium saw Potters Bar Town fall to a second 2-1 home defeat in five days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The same result against Kingstonian had ended 2019 for the Scholars and despite a bright start and a Brad Sach goal, they suffered the same fate to kick-off 2020.

Enfield took full advantage too of some late gifts handed to them by the home side with prolific striker Billy Bricknell the recipient on both occasions.

Bar had almost raced into the perfect start with just a minute played but Ben Ward-Cochrane was unable to convert the early chance.

Both sides crafted half chances in the opening 10 minutes, Hutchinson dragging a chance on the half volley wide of the left-hand post while R'avan Constable comfortably saved a shot that was aiming for the bottom corner.

But the keeper could do nothing about Enfield taking the lead with 16 minutes played.

It went down as Bricknell's goal but could quite easily have been credited to an own goal from James Budden as the striker fired the ball across the goal.

But Bar got the equaliser they deserved 11 minutes later with Budden again right in the middle of the action.

A hooked pass from a free-kick found the centre-half but although he slid in and beat the keeper to the ball, Sach made sure that it ended up in the net.

Keagan Cole, the Scholars' player of the month for December, was causing plenty of problems with crosses and one floated effort again found the marauding Budden but he could only power the ball wide of the target.

It was the last action of a fast-paced and hotly contested half and worthy entertainment for the holiday crowd.

As they did in the first, the Scholars got the second period off to a positive start with Ward-Cochrane once again running at the Enfield defence.

However, once again he was unable to convert, this time his shot going just wide of the goal.

And to compound the frustration a mix-up between Dwight Pascal and Constable on 57 minutes, both leaving the ball to each other, allowed Bricknell to nip in and score.

The home side tried in vain to undo the damage, Ward-Cochrane heading over and Sach firing straight at the keeper but they were unable to find a way through and were left with nothing.