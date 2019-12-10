A very Cray day for Potters Bar as trip south of the river ends in huge disappointment

Ben Ward-Cochrane came closest for Potters Bar on a disappointing day at Cray Wanderers. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar Town had a day to forget as they slumped to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Cray Wanderers.

The Bromley-based hosts are now up to sixth in the Isthmian League Premier Division and they could have had more than just the four goals too with one shot hitting the crossbar and a late penalty striking the post.

The Scholars meanwhile remain 13th as their mixed form of late continues.

The Wands started the game well and after creating numerous chances and getting into good positions it was no surprise when they took the lead on 22 minutes.

Andre Coker got it as he turned in Joe Taylor's cross from the right wing and the second arrived five minutes before the break when Lee Lewis stroked the ball home from Jerome Federico's pass.

The second was definitely a turning point in the game as in between there had been a reaction from Bar.

Josh Hutchinson had fired just wide of the post from outside the area in the best of their attempts but Lewis's goal changed all that.

And as if to make sure the division's top scorers added two more within 11 of the restart.

Substitute Joel Rollinson combined with Bradley Pritchard for the first one and after a pass that split the Scholars' defence, Joe Taylor fired home with great effect.

Two minutes later and Arthur Janata had no chance of stopping Karl Dent's low drive.

Taylor hit the crossbar with a header from a Pritchard cross and they had a goal ruled out for offside as the chances gcontinue to fall for the hosts.

Potters Bar Town did keep plugging away though and Brad Sach had a shot from distance that was straight at keeper Lewis Carey.

Their best chance came with nine minutes left. Imedd Kartita set up Ben Ward-Cochrane down the left of the area and from a tight angle his shot needed cleared off the line by Jay Leader.

The final key action came in the 88th minute. Taylor's run into the area was stopped by James Budden but having picked himself up, the Cray striker hit the resulting penalty off Janata's post and the rebound was put over the bar.