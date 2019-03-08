Potters Bar Town staying grounded despite super four-star showing at Stortford

Lee O'Leary, manager of Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lee O'Leary will ensure Potters Bar Town keep their feet on the ground despite their excellent 4-1 win at Bishop's Stortford.

The Scholars were in scintillating form as goals from Josh Hutchinson, Brad Sach, George Craddock and Ben Ward-Cochrane cast the Blues aside in ruthless fashion.

It stretched their unbeaten run in the Isthmian Premier League to five, although the four previous matches had all ended in draws, and the streak has given Bar all the confidence in the world.

But O'Leary still prefers a pragmatic approach to ensure his players reach their true potential.

The manager said: "Four draws haven't been ideal but being unbeaten has given us a bit of momentum and it showed.

"The boys were excellent in and out of possession.

"The momentum is there and it is a really good dressing room.

"We're keeping our feet on the ground and just taking it slowly. We've just got to take care of the process and the end result will be there.

"If we take care of each stage we'll be alright.

"We've got plenty of quality in the camp. We just need to make sure they reach their maximum every time.

"That's tough at this standard of football."

The manner of the performance at Woodside Park showed Potters Bar at their best, strong defensively but able to break with a cutting and dangerous attacking edge.

O'Leary said: "We've got the players who can defend deep but we've also got the players who can play through the thirds and get us up the pitch.

"A lot of the work we did was before the Hornchurch game [in the FA Cup]. We had two good training sessions where we worked on our defensive shape.

"That's our bread and butter and we've just got to keep homing in on our defensive shape and making sure we're hard to break down because we're really good forward at the minute other than Saturday against Corinthian Casuals, that was a blip.

"But we asked for four points from the two away games and we put in a good shift."