Swift return to the cup trail as Potters Bar start FA Trophy with Heybridge win

PUBLISHED: 11:11 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 28 October 2019

Josh Hutchinson scored Potters Bar Town's winner in their FA Trophy match at Heybridge Swifts. Picture: DANNY LOO

Josh Hutchinson scored Potters Bar Town's winner in their FA Trophy match at Heybridge Swifts. Picture: DANNY LOO

While one cup run has now been banished to memory and the history books Potters Bar Town made a successful first step on another as they won 2-1 away to Heybridge Swifts in the FA Trophy.

The Scholars two clashes with National League Barnet in the FA Cup briefly elevated the club into the national spotlight but the Trophy represents a far better chance of going closer to glory.

Their first qualifying round tie in Essex was always going to be tough. Swifts may play one division lower than Bar but sit fourth, having won five and lost just one of their opening nine Isthmian League North games.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the first half but it needed second-half goals from Ben Ward-Cochrane and Josh Hutchinson to send them through.

The Scholars got off to a flyer and went close on six minutes when a teasing cross from Ward-Cochrane somehow failed to get a touch from a Bar player.

Two minutes later the forward, in a brilliant run of form that included one at The Hive in the FA Cup replay, did manage to find Hutchinson in the box but the top scorer couldn't bring anything more than a comfortable save from keeper Luca Collins.

The visitors then went even closer after just 13 minutes when Ward-Cochrane's free-kick broke to Imedd Kartita but his shot came back off the post.

Collins had to be alert to keep out a George Craddock free-kick from the edge of the area and Ryan Young should have done better as he raced in on goal just before the break but he fired over.

At the other end R'avan Constable made a save from Evans Kouassi while Toib Adeyemi headed into the side netting.

But after pushing to no avail through the first 45 minutes, Potters Bar finally got the breakthrough in the 47th minute.

Kartita and Craddock combined well to free Ward-Cochrane on the edge of the area and after a touch he curled a right-foot beauty, to go with his left-foot beauty against Barnet, beyond the diving Collins.

Keagan Cole almost doubled the lead shortly after, Collins making the save, but it was Heybridge who scored next, Alex Teniola side-footing an effort off the underside of the bar.

But Bar showed their resilience and with 19 minutes remaining a low cross from Andrew Lomas found Hutchinson and after a lovely touch and turn, he found the back of the net for the winner.

