Advanced search

Familiar face number two back at Potters Bar Town as Nana Kyei makes his return

PUBLISHED: 16:08 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 04 February 2020

Nana Kyei is back at Potters Bar Town permanently after impressing during a loan spell at the end of last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nana Kyei is back at Potters Bar Town permanently after impressing during a loan spell at the end of last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Another familiar face has been brought back to Potters Bar Town as manager Lee O'Leary continues to strengthen his squad.

Last week it was striker Marvin Morgan who agreed to don the maroon of the Scholars once more. This week it is Nana Kyei.

The winger impressed during a loan spell from Barnet at the back end of last season, playing six games and scoring three goals, and after much chasing O'Leary has snapped him up on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old had been with the Bees since he was nine and moved through the ranks until making his first-team debut on the final day of the 2015-16 season against Crawley Town.

In total he made 20 league appearances with them, 16 of them in the Football League, before being released in the summer.

He began this year with National League South Maidstone United and made 17 appearances, scoring four times, before leaving by mutual consent and joining another step two side, Chelmsford City, in December.

He turned out six times for the Clarets and scored during their 1-1 draw with Billericay Town on December 28.

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Brocket Hall sold after owners go bust

Brocket Hall has been sold to a new company. Picture: Jess Fulcher

Man charged with string of offences after Potters Bar police chase

Peter Toohey from Waltham Cross has been charged after a police chase ended in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, yesterday. Picture: Supplied

Man charged and heroin seized in Welwyn Garden City county lines operation

A man was charged for supplying class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Lane closure following crash on A1(M) near Hatfield

One lane of the A1(M) is closed following a crash near Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Familiar face number two back at Potters Bar Town as Nana Kyei makes his return

Nana Kyei is back at Potters Bar Town permanently after impressing during a loan spell at the end of last season. Picture: DANNY LOO

New year blues continue for Hatfield United with Bovingdon loss

James Upson in action for Hatfield United as Matt Noot looks on.

Hatfield diving coach Derek Beaumont ‘overwhelmed’ with lifetime service award from Swim England

Hatfield-based Derek Beaumont has been honoured with a lifetime service award from Swim England.

Welwyn Garden City residents may hear gunfire from Batman TV show filming

The series one poster for cable network EPIX series Pennyworth, which aired last year and was filmed on location at Hatfield House and Knebworth House. The critically-acclaimed DC drama from Warner Horizon Scripted Television will return for season two, with scenes being filmed in Welwyn Garden City.

Two charged with burglary offences in Potters Bar

Two men have been arrested following Potters Bar burglaries. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24