Familiar face number two back at Potters Bar Town as Nana Kyei makes his return

Nana Kyei is back at Potters Bar Town permanently after impressing during a loan spell at the end of last season. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Another familiar face has been brought back to Potters Bar Town as manager Lee O'Leary continues to strengthen his squad.

Last week it was striker Marvin Morgan who agreed to don the maroon of the Scholars once more. This week it is Nana Kyei.

The winger impressed during a loan spell from Barnet at the back end of last season, playing six games and scoring three goals, and after much chasing O'Leary has snapped him up on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old had been with the Bees since he was nine and moved through the ranks until making his first-team debut on the final day of the 2015-16 season against Crawley Town.

In total he made 20 league appearances with them, 16 of them in the Football League, before being released in the summer.

He began this year with National League South Maidstone United and made 17 appearances, scoring four times, before leaving by mutual consent and joining another step two side, Chelmsford City, in December.

He turned out six times for the Clarets and scored during their 1-1 draw with Billericay Town on December 28.