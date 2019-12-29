Late goal not enough as Bar suffer a disappointing day at home to hot-shot Kingstonian

Ravan Constable had to make a couple of saves to keep Potters Bar in the game against Kingstonian. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A late Josh Hutchinson goal was not enough as Potters Bar Town fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Kingstonian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former St Albans City striker Louie Theophanous put the Ks ahead eight minutes before half-time and a second from Dan Bennett ensured a healthy cushion going into the second period at the Pakex Stadium.

Hutchinson's strike was too little too late, coming as it did in the first minute of added time at the end of the contest, and leaves the Scholars 11th in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Both sides had started well in a bright and exciting opening, both looking to play free-flowing football.

It was Kingstonian though who had the first real opening on nine minutes and it needed James Budden to put his body on the line and block the potential goal.

The visitors were beginning to take control of the clash, especially in the wide areas and top scorer Theophanous fired narrowly over the bar after receiving the ball from Dan Hector on the left wing.

Potters Bar's best chances were on the break and Roman Michael-Percil got it down the left wing only to see his effort saved by the feet of keeper Rob Tolfrey.

The opening goal saw Theophanous, now up to 17 for the campaign, spin out of a challenge before wrong-footing R'avan Constable and sliding the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Kingston doubled their lead on the brink of half-time with Theophanous once again heavilly involved. He drove at the heart of Bar's defence and when his effort was blocked the loose ball was swept home by Bennett.

They were able to contain the Scholars for large parts of the action after the break too, and even had opportunities to kill the game off.

Constable had to produce heroics to get in front of Reece Hall and prevent the forward for shooting at an empty net and the keeper held onto a Eddie Dsane shot after a solo run.

A double save from Tolfrey with a minute to go, denying Brad Sach and Hutchinson, looked to have ended Bar's hopes until a lapse in the away defence halved the gap.

The Scholars will be hoping for better fortune when they host Enfield Town in front of an expected large crowd on New Year's Day.