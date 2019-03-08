Potters Bar Town warm up for Barnet test with 'excellent' win over Bognor Regis

A hat-trick against Bognor Regis took Potters Bar Town's Ben Ward-Cochrane to four in his last two Isthmian League Premier Division matches. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Manager Lee O'Leary was proud as punch of his players as Potters Bar Town put all thoughts of their huge FA Cup tie to one side with a 4-0 routing of Bognor Regis Town.

All four goals came in the second period of the Isthmian League Premier Division match with Ben Ward-Cochrane getting three of them and Thomas Gogo chipping in with the fourth.

It was the second time in a row they have hit four in the league following the 4-1 win at Bishop's Stortford, also away from their Pakex Stadium base.

But it was the manner of the win at Nyewood Lane that pleased O'Leary.

He said: "It was a good win but the boys were excellent. I didn't know what type of performance I would get with Barnet coming up and four big names missing but the lads who came in were superb.

"They have given me something to think about ahead of this Saturday.

"I've been to Bognor a few times before and been on the end of a thumping but we went with a game plan and caused them problems without having too many ourselves."

Among all the fine displays though it was hat-trick hero Ward-Cochrane that drew the biggest amount of praise from the boss, especially following a frustrating start to the season for the forward.

"We had a little chat about three weeks ago," revealed O'Leary. "It was open and honest and he understood where I was coming from and I understand that he's a goalscorer and needs to be playing.

"And he was really hard to play against on Saturday."

His first goal came nine minutes into the second half following some intricate interplay between Imedd Kartita, George Quarrington-Carter and Ryan Young.

The former got the assist with a ball that beat the offside trap and allowed Ward-Cochrane to go round the keeper and roll the ball into the net.

His second saw him pounce on a spilled ball from the keeper, although some said the final touch was off a defender, and he completed his treble after another error from the hapless Myles Roberts.

The fourth saw Ward-Cochrane turn provider with Gogo supplying a cool left-foot finish to lift the Scholars up to ninth.