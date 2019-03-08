Frustration for Scholars as Cray find very late equaliser

Bradley Sach thought he had scored a late winner for Potters Bar Town against Cray Wanderers until an even later equaliser. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town saw victory snatched away from them deep into stoppage time at the Pakex Stadium as Cray Wanderers fought back to earn a 1-1 draw.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Scholars had left it late to score themselves, Brad Sach's third goal of the Isthmian League Premier Division season coming with just five minutes of the 90 remaining.

But in the fifth of six added minutes Joe Taylor got on the end of Tom Carlse's cross to leave the hosts unsurprisingly very frustrated.

It had been a feisty game with 10 bookings throughout the contest, six for the visitors while James Budden, George Quarrington-Carter, Keagan Cole and Stefan Powell all saw yellow for the hosts.

Chances were less conspicuous, certainly in the first half.

A good cross from Joakim Ehui was headed just wide of the left post by Josh Hutchinson and he had another attempt shortly after but Lewis Carey was equal to it with a smart save.

Bar's top scorer was showing the confidence of a man who had already found the net five times in the opening five games and he fired over while Sach forced Carey into another save, this time at his near post.

At the other end Freddie Parker shot just wide and Tom Murphy's lobbed effort towards goal was cleared away by Budden.

The second half was a lot more fragmented and with the referee busy taking names, the chances were just as rare.

Cole sent a free-kick whizzing past the post while Cray's Karl Dent found Joe Taylor with a fine cross but the striker found Matt Nolan in the way.

Quarrington-Carter was the next in maroon to put his body on the line, denying Murphy and then Nolan made a superb one-handed save to keep put Aaron Rhule.

Bar regained the initiative though and finally found the breakthrough on 85 minutes.

The ball came to Ehui and when his first shot was blocked, he lifted the rebound towards goal for the lurking Sach to stab home.

But the vicious nature of football reared its head with the late equaliser to leave Bar in 10th and their opponents in 14th.

Next up for the Scholars is a trip to parts unknown in the FA Cup on Saturday.

They will play the winner of the replay between Takeley, just south of Stansted, or Southend-based White Ensign, scheduled for tomorrow night (Wednesday).