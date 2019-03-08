More late drama for Potters Bar Town as they salvage deserved draw at Lewes

Late goals have become the norm over the past few weeks for Potters Bar Town and they were indebted to another one to earn a deserved point from a wonderfully entertaining 3-3 draw at Lewes.

Two weeks ago they were on the receiving end as Cray Wanderers salvaged a draw in their Isthmian Premier Division clash at the Pakex while seven days earlier it was Brad Sach's header that settled a close contest with Takeley in the FA Cup.

This time it was Thomas Gogo who was the hero as he arrived on cue at the back post to turn in a delightful and perfectly accurate George Quarrington-Carter cross on 90 minutes.

It was no more than Bar deserved after leading through a Sach goal before equalising for the first time courtesy of top scorer Josh Hutchinson.

The home side had crafted the first chance at The Dripping Pan with a deep cross from Thomas Day finding James Hammond but he headed well over.

Matt Nolan also made a smart stop as did his opposite number Nathan Stroomberg before Potters Bar took the lead on 32 minutes.

In what would become a theme for all three of their goals it came from an incisive low cross, this one delivered by Ryan Young on the right and turned in at the back post by Sach.

But the hosts were level before the break when Hammond found a gap between post and wall from a free-kick on the edge of the area.

The second half saw the main threat to the Scholars' fun day out on the south coast turn out to be substitute Olajuwon Adeyemo.

He had arrived on 56 minutes and within nine minutes had headed in a chipped Dayshonne Golding cross although Bar would have questioned their marking.

That inquest would just have been starting when Hutchinson levelled with a diving header at the back post, again from an inch-perfect Young delivery.

But Adeyemo looked to have struck the winner with 12 minutes to go as he pounced on a spillage from Nolan.

However, Bar weren't finished and after a very quick break, Quarrington-Carter on a gallop forward from the back slid a tantalising cross across to Gogo who did the rest.

Attention will now turn back to the FA Cup and the visit of high-flying Hornchurch on Saturday.