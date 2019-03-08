Potters Bar draw a blank at Casuals as both turn their attentions to FA Cup clashes

Thomas Gogo was one of the many Potters Bar Town players to be denied by Corinthian Casuals keeper Manny Agboola. Picture: DANNY LOO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Potters Bar Town and Corinthian Casuals may have had one eye on their impending FA Cup clashes as they played out a 0-0 draw in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Bar go to Ware on Saturday in the third qualifying round while the Casuals' reward for beating National League South Chelmsford City is a trip to Kings Langley.

Both sides had chances in the meeting at King George's Field but the Scholars will perhaps believe that this was a missed opportunity against the basement club who are yet to record a league victory.

Corinthians' keeper Manny Agboola was the main reason for the failure to score as he produced several fine saves to frustrate the visiting forwards.

Bar started brightly but created little in the way of real chances until the 13th minute.

A fine ball from Keagan Cole found Brad Sach in the box but the home defence closed him down quickly and blocked his effort.

Moments later Thomas Gogo broke through the middle and advanced on the Casuals goal but his shot was just a touch too high.

Casuals did have their chances and a Muhaned Maan shot from distance needed the first save of the day from R'avan Constable in the Bar goal while Nat Pinney fired wide of goal following a good run by Reyon Dillon.

With half-time approaching Sach played Josh Hutchinson through on goal but Agboola was first to the ball for Casuals.

The second period followed a similar pattern with the Scholars creating yet more chances.

Hutchinson turn provider for Sach but his shot was pushed away for a corner by Agboola with the resulting corner headed narrowly over the bar.

The introduction of sub Ben Ward-Cochrane added impetus to the Potters Bar attack as he found his way round the back of the defence to pick out Sach but the keeper once again saved.

And the Casuals stopper again was the chief tormentor of Sach after he clawed a way a header from a George Craddock free-kick from under his own crossbar.

And from there until the final whistle both sides tried gamely to break down each other's defences but to no avail.