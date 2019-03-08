Potters Bar cruise to a well-deserved win as Tonbridge promotion bid takes big hit

Marvin Morgan bagged the first goal as Potters Bar Town picked up a comfortable win over Tonbridge Angels. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Tonbridge Angels may have the Bostik Premier Division play-offs to look forward to but they will head into a game with Haringey Borough on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Potters Bar Town.

It was a fully-deserved win for the Scholars and means the club's first season at step three ended with a 16th-place finish, eight points clear of the relegation spaces.

And the manner of the performance will give joint-managers Scott Cousins and Lee O'Leary, together with the vocal Bar Army and all at the club, plenty of confidence for when the new campaign opens in August.

Bar have struggled at home this year, winning just four home games this term prior to kick-off.

But with the Pakex being buffeted by a strong breeze, they settled quickly and rarely gave the Angels a chance to get into the contest.

A mazy run from Marvin Morgan provided a clue as to how the rest of the afternoon would go with the big number 10 proving a constant thorn in the visitors' side.

Josh Hutchinson headed a Andrew Lomas' cross at keeper Jon Henly in an early chance but it wasn't until the 32nd-minute that Bar got their noses in front.

And it was no surprise that it was Morgan who got it, bursting into the Tonbridge box before knocking it past the keeper.

The lead was doubled seven minutes into the second half.

Morgan was involved again, slipping the ball into Nana Kyei and the Barnet loanee, who has impressed during his time at Parkfield, made no mistake from the angle.

Hutchinson should have made it 3-0 but sent an effort from close range over the top and it looked like it may be a costly miss when Tonbridge got themselves back into it with a goal out of the blue.

It came from a Joe Turner corner that ran loose in the box and was bundled home off the post by Sonny Miles.

News from elsewhere meant a win was vital to secure a home play-off berth and the goal did encourage them to push forward, but for the most part Bar were solid in defence.

Angels did get the ball in the net with four minutes remaining as Chinedu McKenzie put the ball into the net, however, his joy was subdued by an offside flag.

And although there was some late pressure from the visitors, this was always going to be Potters Bar's day.