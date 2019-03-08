Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Potters Bar cruise to a well-deserved win as Tonbridge promotion bid takes big hit

PUBLISHED: 09:41 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 29 April 2019

Marvin Morgan bagged the first goal as Potters Bar Town picked up a comfortable win over Tonbridge Angels. Picture: DANNY LOO

Marvin Morgan bagged the first goal as Potters Bar Town picked up a comfortable win over Tonbridge Angels. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Tonbridge Angels may have the Bostik Premier Division play-offs to look forward to but they will head into a game with Haringey Borough on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Potters Bar Town.

It was a fully-deserved win for the Scholars and means the club's first season at step three ended with a 16th-place finish, eight points clear of the relegation spaces.

And the manner of the performance will give joint-managers Scott Cousins and Lee O'Leary, together with the vocal Bar Army and all at the club, plenty of confidence for when the new campaign opens in August.

Bar have struggled at home this year, winning just four home games this term prior to kick-off.

But with the Pakex being buffeted by a strong breeze, they settled quickly and rarely gave the Angels a chance to get into the contest.

A mazy run from Marvin Morgan provided a clue as to how the rest of the afternoon would go with the big number 10 proving a constant thorn in the visitors' side.

Josh Hutchinson headed a Andrew Lomas' cross at keeper Jon Henly in an early chance but it wasn't until the 32nd-minute that Bar got their noses in front.

You may also want to watch:

And it was no surprise that it was Morgan who got it, bursting into the Tonbridge box before knocking it past the keeper.

The lead was doubled seven minutes into the second half.

Morgan was involved again, slipping the ball into Nana Kyei and the Barnet loanee, who has impressed during his time at Parkfield, made no mistake from the angle.

Hutchinson should have made it 3-0 but sent an effort from close range over the top and it looked like it may be a costly miss when Tonbridge got themselves back into it with a goal out of the blue.

It came from a Joe Turner corner that ran loose in the box and was bundled home off the post by Sonny Miles.

News from elsewhere meant a win was vital to secure a home play-off berth and the goal did encourage them to push forward, but for the most part Bar were solid in defence.

Angels did get the ball in the net with four minutes remaining as Chinedu McKenzie put the ball into the net, however, his joy was subdued by an offside flag.

And although there was some late pressure from the visitors, this was always going to be Potters Bar's day.

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre for mental health

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Your candidates’ elevator pitches ahead of Welwyn Hatfield elections

The 2019 local elections at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council take place on Thursday, May 2. Picture: Archant

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Police helicopter chases suspects in Hatfield

A police helicopter chased suspects in Hatfield after they failed to stop for police. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

New names have been added to our Hertfordshire Most Wanted list.

Choir sings their hearts out at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre for mental health

The Roche Choir performing on Friday at the Howard Centre. Photo: Courtesy of Roche.

Your candidates’ elevator pitches ahead of Welwyn Hatfield elections

The 2019 local elections at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council take place on Thursday, May 2. Picture: Archant

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Police helicopter chases suspects in Hatfield

A police helicopter chased suspects in Hatfield after they failed to stop for police. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Red Arrows to open Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford

The Red Arrows will return to the Flying Legends air show at IWM Duxford this July, one of the few opportunities for the public to see them display this year before the team heads to the United States on tour. Picture: MoD

Potters Bar cruise to a well-deserved win as Tonbridge promotion bid takes big hit

Marvin Morgan bagged the first goal as Potters Bar Town picked up a comfortable win over Tonbridge Angels. Picture: DANNY LOO

Bestselling authors, historians and much more at Wimpole History Festival

TV presenter and historian Lucy Worsley will return to the Wimpole History Festival, which also features Philip Ardagh. Picture: Phil Mynott

Special closing DJ sets announced for Slam Dunk Festival 2019 sites in Hatfield and Leeds

A group enjoying their day at Slam Dunk Festival South 2018 in Hatfield Park. Picture: Kevin Richards

Saracens guided to another Tyrrells Premier title by their Welwyn heart

Sydney Gregson was on the scoresheet as Saracens beat Harlequins in the Tyrrells Premier 15s final. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists