Potters Bar show style and a professional side to see off promotion favourites Hornchurch in FA Cup

Chima Uchechi of Hornchurch loses a header to Keagan Cole of Potters Bar Town during Potters Bar Town vs Hornchurch, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 21st September 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Two goals within four first-half minutes were enough to send Potters Bar Town into the third qualifying round of the FA Cup after a stylish win over Hornchurch.

They be have been at home and they have been playing another side from the Isthmian League Premier Division but it was the manner of the 2-0 success which caught the eye.

The Scholars were in inspirational form and they needed to be in order to see off one of the favourites for promotion.

It was an entertaining game from the off but Bar added a touch of professionalism to their game in order to avoid any last-minute dramas.

Hornchurch began brightly with Matt Johnson going close from a corner in the second minute and Chris Dickson, the league's top scorer, was proving a handful for the Bar defence.

He almost scored twice within a couple of minutes but was first denied by the advancing R'avan Constable in the Bar goal before heading over.

And with the early threat stifled the Scholars came more into the game and moments after Chris Doyle sent over a tantalising cross that just begged someone to get on the end of, they took the lead.

James Budden won a thundering tackle in the middle of the park and before unleashing a strike from outside the area that beat Joe Wright in the Hornchurch goal.

The home fans were still celebrating when it became 2-0 four minutes later, Josh Hutchinson getting his seventh of the season with a perfectly directed header from Thomas Gogo's tempting cross.

The second half began in a similar way to the first with Hornchurch looking to get a foothold in the game. Three corners in quick succession piled on the pressure but the Bar defence dealt with everything thrown at them.

A driving run from defender Matt Johnson was stopped by a timely tackle from George Quarrington-Carter and that seemed to sum up the afternoon for the Urchins.

They promised much but failed to make the most of the possession they had against a rock solid and well-organised Bar side.

And the hosts almost capped their performance with a third, Keagan Cole finding Gogo who curled his shot just wide with Wright stranded.

