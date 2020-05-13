Who could be the players on the Scholars’ shopping list this summer?

David Diedhiou in action for St Albans City against Bath City at Clarence Park. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

There may not be any official news on when or if next season can start but thoughts of non-league clubs are still slowly turning to next year. Times sports reporter Neil Metcalfe is no different and he has come up with five names who he thinks Potters Bar Town manager Lee O’Leary either will or should look at this summer.

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary with assistant Jon Mackie in the background. Picture: DANNY LOO Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary with assistant Jon Mackie in the background. Picture: DANNY LOO

I said in my review of the season that never was, that a solid mid-table finish for the Scholars should be seen as a big positive. And it should.

That said though there is also a nagging doubt that perhaps they could have finished even higher. Not necessarily in the play-off places but certainly a lot closer than the 19-point gap they finished with.

The start of that journey may be some experience and knowhow, someone who has the quality and the knowledge of what it takes to compete at the sharp end of the table.

Money will also be an issue at the Pakex Stadium as the club never have the biggest of budgets, and the effect of the coronavirus could hit hard.

But I do believe that the financial gaps will be closer than they have been in years and on top of that, Bar will certainly be a more attractive proposition to players this summer than they were last time around.

Both manager Lee O’Leary and assistant Jon Mackie have a good knowledge of players and clubs in London, something I don’t, but I do know a few around Hertfordshire.

St Albans City V Chippenham Town - Dave Diedhiou in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon St Albans City V Chippenham Town - Dave Diedhiou in action for St Albans City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Therefore these are the players I think the Scholars should consider bringing in.

1. David Diedhiou (St Albans City)

He was my player of the season at Clarence Park, not because he was their best player, but because of his attitude and the difference he made when he was selected.

Central defender-cum-midfield rock Diedhiou is the model professional and when he does don the shirt you can guarantee a performance that is consistent, dependable and full of steely determination to stop opposing attackers from getting through.

He wasn’t always selected and in the latter stages of his career he may want more regular game time.

Dave Diedhiou celebrates his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Dave Diedhiou celebrates his late equaliser. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

That is a big plus point for the Scholars as is the fact he will be well-known to O’Leary from their Hendon days.

2.Jonathan Lacey (Berkhamsted)

Probably destined for bigger things but the talented Harpenden lad would be a fabulous addition, whether that was in attack or the middle of the park just behind the strikers.

Signed from Leverstock Green, JJ as he is known bagged 19 in 37 appearances for the Comrades and has also appeared for Hemel Hempstead in the National League South on a few occasions.

He is still young and if the Tudors don’t want to risk him at step two for a full season just yet, then one level below and the Scholars would simply represent the next stage in his development.

Ben Spaul of Welwyn Garden City in the match between WGC and Hertford Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Ben Spaul of Welwyn Garden City in the match between WGC and Hertford Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

3.Ben Spaul (Berkhamsted)

The voiding of the season means that clubs who had a good year could be ripe for the picking and I think Berko are one of those.

Spaul would be another valuable addition to the middle of the park for the Scholars and as anyone who saw him during his time with WGC will tell you, he is another player who falls firmly into the consistent category.

With the strikers ahead you need your midfield to be able to unlock their ability and Spaul can do that comfortably while at the same time providing solidity.

This would represent a step up for him but it is a step I believe he can take in his stride.

Josh McLeod-Urquhart clears the danger. Picture: LEIGH PAGE Josh McLeod-Urquhart clears the danger. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

4.Josh McLeod-Urquhart (Enfield Town)

He has bounced around a number of clubs, certainly in recent seasons, before ending up at Donkey Lane.

May now be settled but if you want a versatile defender who can play across the back four, although he’is probably best suited at centre-half, then he is your man.

All the experience in the world, he also has plenty of knowledge of both this and the next level. Definitely worth a punt.

WGC V North Leigh - Callum Stead in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon WGC V North Leigh - Callum Stead in action for Welwyn. Picture: Karyn Haddon

5. Callum Stead (WGC)

Pains me to say it as I wouldn’t want him to leave Welwyn, such is my vested interest in their fortunes, but I could just about accept a switch to the Pakex. Just.

A quality goalscoring winger, who hit seven league goals and 11 in total last season, he has played at a higher level before and could easily do so again.

Like I say it would’ve been nice if that was with the Citizens, but this is definitely the next best option.

Would bring another exciting string to an already potent attacking bow.

