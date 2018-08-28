Mauricio Pochettino on Oliver Skipp: ‘We really believe in him’

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has heaped praise on Welwyn Garden City youngster Oliver Skipp – saying he expects him to have a long and fruitful career at White Hart Lane.

The 18-year-old, who was a star in the junior section of his home town’s cricket club, has begun to feature increasingly more, including a 10 minute spell in Sunday’s win over Everton, and made his first Premier League start in the win over Burnley earlier this month.

And it won’t be the last by any stretch of the imagination according to his manager.

Pochettino said: “Skippy is with us because we really believe in him and if we have injuries in January, he is going to play. I don’t care if he is going to make a mistake or not.”

Speaking on the club’s website about the Burnley game Skipp said: “To get the winner right at the end topped off a great day for me.

“This is the dream. A Spurs fan with my family here supporting me, it’s perfect really.”