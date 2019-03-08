Isthmian Premier Division: Potters Bar Town 2 Carshalton Athletic 0 - player ratings

Potters Bar Town boss Lee O'Leary said he couldn't ask for more after the opening day 2-0 win over Carshalton Athletic. He also praised all the players for fine performances but who impressed a far-harder taskmaster, Potters Bar Edition's Neil Metcalfe. Read his player ratings here.

Potters Bar Town:

Matt Nolan: 7 - One punch clear from a left-wing cross was about tested as Bar's new goalkeeper got. No doubt there will be games in the future where he longs for days like this but all-in-all a perfect.

Chris Doyle: 7 - Skipper was at his inspirational best. Always talking to the players around him and always positive with his encouragement and advice. Played a decent bit of football too.

Andy Lomas: 6 - Didn't get forward as much as he usually does but then as a defender his primary role is to be solid at the back. Never gave his winger a sniff all game so job done really.

George Nicholas: 8 - Arrived at Potters Bar with the reputation as being a playmaker. This performance was as far away from that as possibly but was simply brilliant. Took to the defensive midfield role like a duck to water and did the hard work to ensure his defence were well protected.

James Budden: 6 - Not as busy as his defensive partner but the centre-back wasn't beaten very often, if at all to be honest. A commanding presence as ever and linked up well with GQC.

George Quarrington-Carter: 8 - His booking at the end of a first half was the only blip on an impressive debut. Strong in the air and on the deck and had pace to burn. All this meant no joy for the Carshalton strikers whatsoever.

Thomas Gogo: 6 - Will have better games but that doesn't mean this was poor. On the contrary, he showed glimpses of quality throughout but impressively for a young winger, he was willing to do the hard yards in defence too.

Stefan Powell: 7 - Was asked to work hard in the middle of the park to make life difficult for Carshalton. Did that comfortably and also delivered a number of impressive passes to help turn defence into attack. The heartbeat of the team.

Josh Hutchinson: 9 - A deserved goal after a stunning display. Strong, quick and with a wonderful awareness of where his strike partner was, this was Hutchinson back to his best. May be because he has had a full pre-season but whatever the reason, nobody inside the Pakex will be concerned if this is the regular result.

Brad Sach: 7 - One big miss in stoppage time at the end of the half could have ruined his confidence but was excellent in the second half with his desire to get forward. Proved that by a confident finish after the break. Linked-up brilliantly with Hutchinson.

Ryan Young: 7 - Heavily involved in the second goal and got stronger and more confident the longer the game went on. Like his fellow winger Gogo, Young was more than happy to defend when needed, especially in the first half against the strong wind.

Substitutes:

Joakim Ehui: - Replaced Young with seven minutes to go. Match was won by that point but helped make sure of the three points.

Ben Ward-Cochrane: - Arrived on 85 minutes in place of Sach. Little time to make an impact but was still running the channels in stoppage time.