Boost for Potters Bar Town ahead of Isthmian Premier Division opener

PUBLISHED: 10:29 10 August 2019

Pakex will continue to sponsor both the strips and the home ground of Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pakex will continue to sponsor both the strips and the home ground of Potters Bar Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Potters Bar Town have received a massive financial boost ahead of their second Isthmian Premier Division season with the news that main club sponsor Pakex UK have agreed to extend their deal.

The packaging, cleaning and hygiene suppliers will continue to have their logo across the front of the first-team's shirts while still giving their name to the Scholars' Watkins Rise ground.

The relationship between club and company now stretches back 12 years.

Bar chairman Peter Waller said: "In the current climate companies can often be excused for cutting back on this sort of activity but Pakex have long been at the forefront in supporting sport and community events, including our own beer and music festival.

"Without this level of support from business and local people, clubs at this level will always struggle to survive.

"We are proud of our achievements at this level of football and we are proud of the continued association with Pakex which will enable us to maintain our standards and hopefully move on to even better things"

Potters Bar begin their new season at home to Carshalton Athletic today (Saturday).

Kick-off is at 3pm.

