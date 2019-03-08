Advanced search

On-fire Potters Bar Town stun Harlow to move closer to safety

PUBLISHED: 15:45 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:45 07 April 2019

Dernell Wynter started and finished the scoring for Potters Bar Town at Harlow. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

If Potters Bar Town are to avoid relegation from the Bostik Premier Division then a stunning 10-minute spell in the 5-2 win at Harlow Town will be remembered as one of the key moments of the season.

There is no doubt that their chances were significantly boosted with the four goals scored in that period, all of which means the Scholars are now seven points clear of the bottom three with just four games to go.

Dernell Wynter started things off before Brad Sach scored twice and Nana Kyei, the on-loan Barnet man, one.

Harlow, themselves battling against the drop, managed to pull two back after the break and could have scored even earlier but Charlie Taylor saved Matthew Foy’s penalty.

And Wynter settled any nerves with a fifth, showing Foy how to score from 12 yards.

The only down side of the day were two yellow cards for George Nicholas, who was given first use of the showers moments before the final whistle.

An early goal is always a godsend and it was after just 13 minutes that Wynter fired Bar in front from a narrow angle after good work from Howard Hall and Marvin Morgan.

Five minutes later it was two, Sach firing low into the corner after a quick throw, and a third followed a further three minutes later when Kyei’s shot deflected in off a defender.

And the golden spell was crowned by Sach’s second, curling it round the keeper after being found by Stefan Powell.

Sach almost bagged a hat-trick with a shot that went narrowly over the bar before Foy’s big chance came to bring Harlow back into it.

He had been the player brought down but his penalty was too close to Taylor.

The second half though brought plenty of nerves along with two goals for the hosts, scored by Tom Hitchcock and Foy.

But just as the Bar Army were becoming a little twitchy Morgan was brought down and Wynter swept home the spot-kick.

From there it was comfortable for Potters Bar and Sach again came close to finding his hat-trick as the game was finally put to bed.

The Scholars can potentially confirm their first season at step three will end on a positive note when they travel to Margate on Saturday.

