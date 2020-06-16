Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City’s Oliver Skipp nominated for European Golden Boy award

PUBLISHED: 12:29 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:29 16 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (left) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (left) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp is among the names shortlisted for the prestigious European Golden Boy title.

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PATottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

The former Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club junior will be up against another 99 players aged 21 or under and who play in any of Europe’s top tiers.

Skipp, 19, first featured in the Lilywhite’s first team under Mauricio Pochettino but had enjoyed two starts under new boss Jose Mourinho before the Premier League was suspended.

However, he will be looking to add to those 12 appearances when Spurs resume on Friday against Manchester United.

Team-mate Ryan Sessegnon is among the others nominated with the Premier League represented by 23 in total.

The list will be reduced to first 60 and then 20 before the final vote takes place.

Former winners of the trophy include Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Lionel Messi is another to have lifted the prize, first awarded to ex-Spur Rafael van der Vaart in 2003.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Black Lives Matter protest held in Welwyn Garden City

A Black Lives Matter protest was held outside Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Anne Suslak

Shoppers queue for Sports Direct and TK Maxx at Hatfield’s Galleria as non-essential shops return

Shoppers return to the Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

John Lewis releases video highlighting new social distancing measures

The John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City will trial contactless Click & Collect collections later this month. Picture: Google.

Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City hospitals announce new social distancing measures amid restart

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust has announced new safety measures from Monday.

Welwyn Garden City veteran reflects on still being stuck in immigration limbo

Trevor Rene with his wife on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City’s Oliver Skipp nominated for European Golden Boy award

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (left) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA

Welwyn Hatfield teacher 3D prints and donates visors to support healthcare workers

DT teacher Mark and some of his visors he 3D printed. Picture: Stanborough School

Historic Hatfield estate set to welcome back visitors to park and gardens

The West Garden at Hatfield House. Picture: Pete Seaward

Hatfield market given green light to reopen

Hatfield Market. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 line-up: Punk in Drublic stage announced

The Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will feature NOFX, Pennywise and Reel Big Fish
Drive 24