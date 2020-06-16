Welwyn Garden City’s Oliver Skipp nominated for European Golden Boy award

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp (left) and Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s Oliver Skipp is among the names shortlisted for the prestigious European Golden Boy title.

Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA

The former Welwyn Garden City Cricket Club junior will be up against another 99 players aged 21 or under and who play in any of Europe’s top tiers.

Skipp, 19, first featured in the Lilywhite’s first team under Mauricio Pochettino but had enjoyed two starts under new boss Jose Mourinho before the Premier League was suspended.

However, he will be looking to add to those 12 appearances when Spurs resume on Friday against Manchester United.

Team-mate Ryan Sessegnon is among the others nominated with the Premier League represented by 23 in total.

The list will be reduced to first 60 and then 20 before the final vote takes place.

Former winners of the trophy include Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

Lionel Messi is another to have lifted the prize, first awarded to ex-Spur Rafael van der Vaart in 2003.