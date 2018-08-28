Heartbreaking finale as Potters Bar Town suffer nightmare after Christmas against Enfield Town

Potters Bar Town hosted neighbours Enfield Town at the Pakex Stadium. Archant

The curse of the late goal returned as Potters Bar Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to near rivals Enfield Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marc Weatherstone got it, heading in at the third attempt after Berkley Laurencin had made two amazing saves to keep the visitors out.

A record attendance inside the Pakex Stadium of 504 would have been scant consolation for the hosts who have made losing narrowly and late on an unwanted habit since Scott Cousins and Lee O’Leary took over.

There were 10 places separating the two rivals at the start of the game but just six points and what followed was proof of how little there is between the sides.

It was a blistering start with two goals inside the opening eight minutes.

The Scholars got off to the perfect start thanks to a sweet volley from Sean Bonnett-Johnson on the edge of the area on five minutes.

That crept inside Jordan Wright’s left-hand post after a free-kick was only partly headed out.

It delighted the Bar Army but it was the sizeable travelling support that was celebrating next just three minutes later.

That was after Muhammadu Faal’s touch and strength left James Budden in a heap on the floor and the gangly striker’s turn and shot found its way to the left of Berkley Laurencin.

The Bar keeper had to make a good save moments later as the experienced Billy Bricknell smacked a free-kick from a central area past the wall and Stefan Powell did enough to stop Faal converting the rebound.

But from there the game became a cerebral battle with move and counter move from both sides limiting the number of chances.

Bonnett-Johnson had Bar’s best effort, a snapshot from 25 yards that dipped late but over the top while Laurencin was equal to another Faal shot.

The second half was no different.

Enfield did a bit of pressing without overtly threatening Laurencin’s goal and it was the Scholars who went closest, moving the ball just enough to whip a shot low across the face of goal and inches wide.

A goalmouth scramble that saw Enfield defenders throw their bodies at a Bonnett-Johnson shot was the only other chance until the heartbreaking finale for Bar.

The result leaves Potters Bar in the wrong half of the table in 15th while Enfield are up to third as they battle to reach the National South.

Potters Bar Town: Laurencin, Hobbs, Lomas, O’Leary, Budden, Grace, Powell (Nicholas 86), Bonnett-Johnson, Hutchinson, Sach (Sandro Costa 62), Wynter (Qarri 78).

Subs (not used): Bettache, Cole.

Goal: Bonnett-Johnson 5

Booked: Budden 27

Enfield Town: Wright, Hatton, Parcell, Johnson, Weatherstone, Rumens, Youngs (Mubiayi 75), Blackman, Bricknell, Faal (Davison 64), Greene (Sayoud 79).

Subs (not used): McLean, Sutton.

Goals: Faal 8, Weatherstone 86

Booked: Weatherstone 72

HT: Potters Bar Town 1 Enfield Town 1

Attendance: 504

Referee: Peter Cruise (Kent)