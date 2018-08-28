Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Heartbreaking finale as Potters Bar Town suffer nightmare after Christmas against Enfield Town

PUBLISHED: 17:04 29 December 2018

Potters Bar Town hosted neighbours Enfield Town at the Pakex Stadium.

Potters Bar Town hosted neighbours Enfield Town at the Pakex Stadium.

Archant

The curse of the late goal returned as Potters Bar Town fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to near rivals Enfield Town.

Marc Weatherstone got it, heading in at the third attempt after Berkley Laurencin had made two amazing saves to keep the visitors out.

A record attendance inside the Pakex Stadium of 504 would have been scant consolation for the hosts who have made losing narrowly and late on an unwanted habit since Scott Cousins and Lee O’Leary took over.

There were 10 places separating the two rivals at the start of the game but just six points and what followed was proof of how little there is between the sides.

It was a blistering start with two goals inside the opening eight minutes.

The Scholars got off to the perfect start thanks to a sweet volley from Sean Bonnett-Johnson on the edge of the area on five minutes.

That crept inside Jordan Wright’s left-hand post after a free-kick was only partly headed out.

It delighted the Bar Army but it was the sizeable travelling support that was celebrating next just three minutes later.

That was after Muhammadu Faal’s touch and strength left James Budden in a heap on the floor and the gangly striker’s turn and shot found its way to the left of Berkley Laurencin.

The Bar keeper had to make a good save moments later as the experienced Billy Bricknell smacked a free-kick from a central area past the wall and Stefan Powell did enough to stop Faal converting the rebound.

But from there the game became a cerebral battle with move and counter move from both sides limiting the number of chances.

Bonnett-Johnson had Bar’s best effort, a snapshot from 25 yards that dipped late but over the top while Laurencin was equal to another Faal shot.

The second half was no different.

Enfield did a bit of pressing without overtly threatening Laurencin’s goal and it was the Scholars who went closest, moving the ball just enough to whip a shot low across the face of goal and inches wide.

A goalmouth scramble that saw Enfield defenders throw their bodies at a Bonnett-Johnson shot was the only other chance until the heartbreaking finale for Bar.

The result leaves Potters Bar in the wrong half of the table in 15th while Enfield are up to third as they battle to reach the National South.

Potters Bar Town: Laurencin, Hobbs, Lomas, O’Leary, Budden, Grace, Powell (Nicholas 86), Bonnett-Johnson, Hutchinson, Sach (Sandro Costa 62), Wynter (Qarri 78).

Subs (not used): Bettache, Cole.

Goal: Bonnett-Johnson 5

Booked: Budden 27

Enfield Town: Wright, Hatton, Parcell, Johnson, Weatherstone, Rumens, Youngs (Mubiayi 75), Blackman, Bricknell, Faal (Davison 64), Greene (Sayoud 79).

Subs (not used): McLean, Sutton.

Goals: Faal 8, Weatherstone 86

Booked: Weatherstone 72

HT: Potters Bar Town 1 Enfield Town 1

Attendance: 504

Referee: Peter Cruise (Kent)

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City sports hall closure ‘out of the blue’

Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Danny Loo

Body found in Potters Bar

Police were called after a body was found in a field in Potters Bar.

Two assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Christmas burglary spree in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City

Police are investigating burglaries in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City.

Driver crashes into Welwyn Garden City house

Oakdale in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Heartbreaking finale as Potters Bar Town suffer nightmare after Christmas against Enfield Town

Potters Bar Town hosted neighbours Enfield Town at the Pakex Stadium.

Hatfield church donates slap-up Christmas dinners

Pastor Femi helps CGL. Picture: supplied by Kingdom Light Church

Vascular hub for Lister is given the green light

Lister Hospital.

MP meets with Welwyn Garden City business to discuss Brexit

Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden met with businesses in Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage to discuss the impact of Brexit. Picture: Cabinet office

Hatfield man gets suspended sentence after assaulting three police officers

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists