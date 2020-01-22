Disappointment reigns for Nick Ironton after Welwyn Garden City's poor second half at AFC Dunstable

There was little for Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton to be cheerful about after his side's defeat at AFC Dunstable. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Disappointing was the one word that kept cropping up from Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton to describe his side's performance in the 2-0 loss at AFC Dunstable.

The Citizens competed well in the first-half of a fast and furious encounter at Creasey Park but goals from BJ Christie on 56 minutes and a superb last-minute free-kick from Nathan Frater handed the home side a deserved three points.

And it was the ease at which Dunstable were able to grab the win that was of particular frustration for the City boss.

Ironton said: "I had them watched on Saturday [a 1-0 win over St Neots] and I knew how they would play. I knew they would try to get it forward so I wanted to get it down and for the first half-hour we did really well.

"We did get it down but we missed numerous chances and as I stressed at half-time, they were at home and they were going to have a go at us.

"But we were second best in the second half.

"They wanted it more than us and won a lot more of the first and second balls and they started causing us problems at the back.

"That's a bit disappointing. We didn't capitulate but we didn't stand up to the physical confrontations as well as we should have."

The size of the Dunstable squad was apparent from kick-off and from former WGC keeper Dan Green right through to number 11 Frater, they posed a formidable opposition.

But what Welwyn lacked in physical stature, they made it up for in skills which should have been used to outfox the ODs.

"They didn't really have anyone under six foot and we're not the biggest side but in the first half we got it down and played our football.

"But if you don't take your chances it can come back and bite you, which it did.

"I've got no complaints I'm just disappointed our boys didn't take on the information they were given and didn't do the right things in the right areas.

"Our good players didn't play well on the night.

"DK [Dave Keenleyside] and George [Ironton] didn't boss the game like they can, all three of our forwards were inept and we got a little bit bullied at the back.

"Our best player on the night was probably Charlie Jones, he did really well for us.

"I'm disappointed for him."

The result means WGC are still fourth in the Southern League Division One Central table but missed the chance to cement their play-off position further.

They face another tricky away game on Saturday when they go to Thame United, one place outside the play-offs in sixth and four points behind City.

But while Ironton acknowledges that will be a difficult game, he points at the fact that this was only their fifth defeat of the campaign.

He said: "We've let our form dip three or four times this season but you have to take it on the chin because you're not going to play well all the time.

"AFC Dunstable are a good side and we will face another good side in Thame on Saturday."