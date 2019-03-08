Welwyn Garden City announce familiar face as new manager

Former Arlesey Town boss Nick Ironton named as new manager of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD Archant

Welwyn Garden City have moved swiftly to replace Dean Barker as their manager with an experienced and familiar face.

Nick Ironton arrives at Herns Lane with stellar records at a number of clubs.

He managed Arlesey Town in two spells, winning three successive Isthmian League promotions and taking the Bedfordshire side to the first round of the FA Cup and quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

He also developed the careers of Dave Kitson, Craig Mackail-Smith and Jack Midson at Hitchin Road before they went into the professional game.

Ironton has also spent two seasons at Ware, saving the east Herts club from near-certain relegation and has also managed National League South club Hemel Hempstead Town.

England semi-professional international midfielder Ironton lives in WGC and also enjoyed a glittering career as a player.

He won two Conference titles and lifted the FA Trophy with Enfield before clinching a third Conference crown with Barnet.

Phil Ravitz, football secretary of the Citizens, said: "We had a very high calibre of candidates interested in the post but Nick stood out.

"He's a local man who knows and understands our club and its potential.

"He has a vision for WGC FC and we as a club will do everything we can to see that vision realised."

Ironton will announce his backroom staff and details of players in due course.