Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City announce familiar face as new manager

PUBLISHED: 11:37 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 14 June 2019

Former Arlesey Town boss Nick Ironton named as new manager of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Former Arlesey Town boss Nick Ironton named as new manager of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Archant

Welwyn Garden City have moved swiftly to replace Dean Barker as their manager with an experienced and familiar face.

Nick Ironton arrives at Herns Lane with stellar records at a number of clubs.

He managed Arlesey Town in two spells, winning three successive Isthmian League promotions and taking the Bedfordshire side to the first round of the FA Cup and quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

He also developed the careers of Dave Kitson, Craig Mackail-Smith and Jack Midson at Hitchin Road before they went into the professional game.

Ironton has also spent two seasons at Ware, saving the east Herts club from near-certain relegation and has also managed National League South club Hemel Hempstead Town.

England semi-professional international midfielder Ironton lives in WGC and also enjoyed a glittering career as a player.

He won two Conference titles and lifted the FA Trophy with Enfield before clinching a third Conference crown with Barnet.

Phil Ravitz, football secretary of the Citizens, said: "We had a very high calibre of candidates interested in the post but Nick stood out.

"He's a local man who knows and understands our club and its potential.

"He has a vision for WGC FC and we as a club will do everything we can to see that vision realised."

Ironton will announce his backroom staff and details of players in due course.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

The Furzefield centre on Mutton Lane, near where the 14-year old was stabbed. Picture: Google street view.

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Hatfield stabbing

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning at a block of flats in St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Boy, 14, in hospital after Potters Bar stabbing

The Furzefield centre on Mutton Lane, near where the 14-year old was stabbed. Picture: Google street view.

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

The A1(M) was shut last night. Picture: Submitted

Police car involved in A1(M) crash between Stevenage and Welwyn

The police car, pictured bottom right, crashed on the A1(M) last night. Picture: Peter Gill

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Potters Bar golden retriever saved ‘countless’ canine lives through blood donations

Bertie is nine year's old and lives in Potters Bar. Picture: RVC.

Welwyn Garden City announce familiar face as new manager

Former Arlesey Town boss Nick Ironton named as new manager of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: HARRY HUBBARD

Thousands of over-75s in Welwyn Hatfield set to pay for TV licences

Only those who recieve pension credit will be entitled to free TV licenses. Picture: Pexels.

Welham Albion Warriors start recruiting for new season

Welham Albion Warriors represented England in the International Cup at St George's Park.

Come see Potters Bar Photographic Society’s favourite snaps

Potters Bar and District Photographic Society's exhibition at Wyllyotts Centre in Potters Bar. Picture: Philip Jones.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists