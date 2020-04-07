Advanced search

Hemel Hempstead Town chosen as new veue for the charity football game to honour NHS

PUBLISHED: 13:52 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 07 April 2020

Vauxhall Road, home of Hemel Hempstead Town, is the new venue for the NHS charity football match. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Vauxhall Road, home of Hemel Hempstead Town, is the new venue for the NHS charity football match. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

The Charity FC 2020 football match to raise funds and honour the NHS has found itself a new home – Hemel Hempstead Town’s Vauxhall Road.

The brainchild of former Welwyn Garden City skipper Liam Kenna, it had originally been set for his old stomping ground at Herns Lane but such has been the response from players, celebrities and supporters alike that a bigger venue was needed.

Speaking on the Tudors website, the town’s MP and club president, Sir Mike Penning, said: “I am delighted that Hemel Hempstead Town is hosting this great charity event which is already attracting national attention.

“It is our town’s practical, and fun, way of saying thank you to everyone in the NHS.”

The match pits an over 30 non-league squad, managed by Berkhamsted’s Lee Bircham, against a Twitter FC of ex-pros and celebrities, led by Kenna.

Some of the names already listed to appear include ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, Keith Gillespie and Shaun Wright-Phillips as well as St Albans City skipper David Noble.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

Most Read

Hatfield’s Uni of Herts ‘scoped’ as potential COVID-19 hospital

The entrance to the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus in Hatfield. Picture: Alan Davies

Hertfordshire sexual health clinic to close in Hatfield

There are three sexual health clinics in Hertfordshire. Picture: Pixabay

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Empty homes on the rise in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City street bands together to make scrubs for GP surgery

Residents of Dellcott Close in Welwyn Garden City have been making scrubs for The Garden City Practice, as well as bunting for the WGC centenary celebrations in June. Picture: Courtesy of Pat Wells

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Hemel Hempstead Town chosen as new veue for the charity football game to honour NHS

Vauxhall Road, home of Hemel Hempstead Town, is the new venue for the NHS charity football match. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Lockdown laughs for parents launched by Bring Your Own Baby comedy organisers

Bring Your Own Baby Comedy will be bringing new show Lockdown Laughs for Parents online. Picture: Elyse Marks

Two Welwyn Garden City teens arrested after knife seizure in Hatfield

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers, one 15 and one 17, have been arrested. Picture: Helen Drake.
Drive 24