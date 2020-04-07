Hemel Hempstead Town chosen as new veue for the charity football game to honour NHS

Vauxhall Road, home of Hemel Hempstead Town, is the new venue for the NHS charity football match. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

The Charity FC 2020 football match to raise funds and honour the NHS has found itself a new home – Hemel Hempstead Town’s Vauxhall Road.

The brainchild of former Welwyn Garden City skipper Liam Kenna, it had originally been set for his old stomping ground at Herns Lane but such has been the response from players, celebrities and supporters alike that a bigger venue was needed.

Speaking on the Tudors website, the town’s MP and club president, Sir Mike Penning, said: “I am delighted that Hemel Hempstead Town is hosting this great charity event which is already attracting national attention.

“It is our town’s practical, and fun, way of saying thank you to everyone in the NHS.”

The match pits an over 30 non-league squad, managed by Berkhamsted’s Lee Bircham, against a Twitter FC of ex-pros and celebrities, led by Kenna.

Some of the names already listed to appear include ex-Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, Keith Gillespie and Shaun Wright-Phillips as well as St Albans City skipper David Noble.