New Welwyn Garden City Youth badge links 'town's past with club's future'

Welwyn Garden City's new badge has aspects relating to the formation of the town. Archant

Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club have revamped their look - taking inspiration from the impending centenary celebrations of the town.

The new badge revolves around a central design that is taken directly from Ebenezer Howard's original plans.

There are also two sky blue 'wind' icons, which represent the names of each of the club's sides, and the name of the club is given more prominence around the outer edge of the circular crest.

The club will also launch a new kit at their awards day on July 7.

Chairman Kevin Murphy said: "We felt it was hugely important that a new design had core elements based on WGC itself and was more than a generic image.

"For the coming season, we will have over 400 players spanning the U7 to U18 age ranges playing in our new shirts which will also incorporate the FA's charter standard accreditation logo for the first time, following this being awarded at the start of last season.

"Coming at a time when thoughts are turning to the centennial celebrations of our town, we will be proud that our players will wear this new crest during this exciting time linking our town's past with our club's future."