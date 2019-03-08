Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New Welwyn Garden City Youth badge links 'town's past with club's future'

PUBLISHED: 11:01 02 June 2019

Welwyn Garden City's new badge has aspects relating to the formation of the town.

Welwyn Garden City's new badge has aspects relating to the formation of the town.

Archant

Welwyn Garden City Youth Football Club have revamped their look - taking inspiration from the impending centenary celebrations of the town.

The new badge revolves around a central design that is taken directly from Ebenezer Howard's original plans.

There are also two sky blue 'wind' icons, which represent the names of each of the club's sides, and the name of the club is given more prominence around the outer edge of the circular crest.

The club will also launch a new kit at their awards day on July 7.

Chairman Kevin Murphy said: "We felt it was hugely important that a new design had core elements based on WGC itself and was more than a generic image.

"For the coming season, we will have over 400 players spanning the U7 to U18 age ranges playing in our new shirts which will also incorporate the FA's charter standard accreditation logo for the first time, following this being awarded at the start of last season.

"Coming at a time when thoughts are turning to the centennial celebrations of our town, we will be proud that our players will wear this new crest during this exciting time linking our town's past with our club's future."

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Police helicopter and dogs search for male suspect in Hatfield

Police search for an 18-year old over Hatfield. Picture: John Hawthorne.

Elderly Potters Bar residents targeted by scam artists

Herts Police are investigating

Woman with sick child on facing homelessness in Welwyn Garden City

Wendy Rew from Welwyn Garden City has spoken about the difficulty of finding a place to live while on housing benefit. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New Welwyn Garden City Youth badge links ‘town’s past with club’s future’

Welwyn Garden City's new badge has aspects relating to the formation of the town.

Herts County Council considers council tax hike to help bridge £90 million funding gap

Herts County Council must find £90 million in savings over the next four years. Picture: Pexels.

Premiership final: Exeter 34 Saracens 37

Saracens' Jamie George (centre) celebrates his try against Exeter Chiefs during the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Crash on M25 near Potters Bar

One lane was closed following a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

Hatfield pupil named regional finalist in writing competition

Lily Corman with Explore Learning Welwyn Garden City Centre Director, Erin Cosgrave. Picture: Stature PR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists