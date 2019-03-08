Welwyn Garden City squad starting to take shape under new boss Nick Ironton

Fan favourite Dylan Ebengo has re-signed for Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

New Welwyn Garden City boss Nick Ironton has continued his shaping of the squad by snapping up more signatures.

Leading the way is last year's players' player Dylan Ebengo who has agreed to stay on for another season at the Southern League side.

He was one of the standout performers during the second half of the season having arrived at Herns Lane under previous manager Dean Barker.

Another player to re-sign is goalkeeper Charlie Jones.

Among the new faces are full-back Matt Crook, who has been playing in the north-east while at Northumbria University, Clapton striker Ollie Carey, defender Conor Clarke, who counts Hitchin Town as a former club, and former Harpenden Town midfielder George Naismith.

Another former Harpenden favourite, Connor Sansom, has also signed.

Dave Keenleyside, Jon Sexton, Jay Rolfe, Brodie Carrington and Jesse Walklin had already agreed to stay on while George Ironton and Carl Mensah have both arrived from Tring Athletic.

Lee Close has also returned to the Citizens.

All should be available for selection for City's opening pre-season game at home to Championship side Luton Town today (Saturday). Kick-off is at 3pm.