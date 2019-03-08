Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New season league allocations announced for Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town

PUBLISHED: 08:23 19 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:23 19 May 2019

Welwyn Garden City will play in the Bostik South Central Division during the 2019-2020 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City will play in the Bostik South Central Division during the 2019-2020 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town have found out where they will be playing their football next season - and it is as you were.

Lee O'Leary will lead Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier League again for the 2019-2020 season. Picture: DANNY LOOLee O'Leary will lead Potters Bar Town in the Bostik Premier League again for the 2019-2020 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

After winning the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title and winning promotion in 2017 WGC were put into the Southern League Division One Central.

And despite rumours of a lateral move to Bostik League South Central Division, that is where they stay.

They will face six new teams, with the trip to Halesowen Town sending their mileage up slightly when compared to last year.

You may also want to watch:

The other new games include St Neots Town, who were relegated from the Southern League Premier Division Central, and old friends Biggleswade, who took City's SSML Premier Division crown.

The Scholars remain in the Bostik League Premier Division and have derbies with Enfield Town and Cheshunt as well as a trip to relegated East Thurrock United and Horsham, the side who knocked them out of the FA Trophy in November.

Their mileage has gone down by over 200 miles this year.

The top three non-league steps and their divisions and teams ahead of the 2019-2020 season.The top three non-league steps and their divisions and teams ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New season league allocations announced for Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town

Welwyn Garden City will play in the Bostik South Central Division during the 2019-2020 season. Picture: DANNY LOO

King of Herts: Billy Joe Saunders wins his second world title with unanimous decision over Isufi

Action from the vacant WBO world super-middleweight championship fight between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

King of Herts show: Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce drives straight through Ustinov roadblock

Action from the fight between Joe Joyce and Alexander Ustinov at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

King of Herts show: Brad Foster stops Ashley Lane in the final round to claim British and Commonwealth titles

Action from the fight between Brad Foster and Ashley Lane at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

King of Herts show: Shaun Cooper beats Boy Jones Jr to WBO youth lightweight championship

Action from the fight between Boy Jones Jr and Shaun Cooper at the King Of Herts show in Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists