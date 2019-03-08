New season league allocations announced for Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town

Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar Town have found out where they will be playing their football next season - and it is as you were.

After winning the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title and winning promotion in 2017 WGC were put into the Southern League Division One Central.

And despite rumours of a lateral move to Bostik League South Central Division, that is where they stay.

They will face six new teams, with the trip to Halesowen Town sending their mileage up slightly when compared to last year.

The other new games include St Neots Town, who were relegated from the Southern League Premier Division Central, and old friends Biggleswade, who took City's SSML Premier Division crown.

The Scholars remain in the Bostik League Premier Division and have derbies with Enfield Town and Cheshunt as well as a trip to relegated East Thurrock United and Horsham, the side who knocked them out of the FA Trophy in November.

Their mileage has gone down by over 200 miles this year.