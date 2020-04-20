Shearer hopes Hatfield Town rebirth can reignite the fortunes of the club

Hatfield Town Football Club have brought in a new badge and look ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

A new badge and a new look for Hatfield Town will hopefully be the beginning of a return to better times says chairman Johnny Shearer.

Hatfield Town manager Johnny Shearer looks on during the 2019-2020 season. Hatfield Town manager Johnny Shearer looks on during the 2019-2020 season.

Town have suffered a lean few years and dropped into the Herts Senior County League for last season’s campaign.

That was when Shearer took over, thrust into the role at the last moment, and the lack of time to prepare had exactly the sort of effect that you would expect.

But he knew that this season was when he could stamp his authority on the club and he insists the new look should be considered a rebirth and the chance for the people of th town to return to the club.

He said: “Whoever has been dealing with Town and trying to help Town has struggled and I just think the whole club came to a dead end.

Hatfield Town Football Club in action during the 2019-2020 season. Hatfield Town Football Club in action during the 2019-2020 season.

“It just needed a revamp to refresh it and get new people and new sponsors and new players involved.

“We just want to get the community back involved.

“One of the drivers for me is the memory of reaching the second qualifying round of the FA Cup in 2011 when there were two or more coaches going to the game [with Leighton Town].

“Everyone was talking about it and everyone wanted to go and support them.

“Now there’s a handful of people watching.

“It would be nice to get people back and wanting to watch Hatfield again. I want them to be excited because it is a Saturday and they can go and watch their hometown club.

“We’ll be at Birchwood next season and I want to have our U23s there too, using the other pitches.

“Hopefully we’ll get fixtures on the same day so people can come and support both teams.

“It’ll be nice for the club to have that support.”

The badge is simple, a stag looking forward, and that provides the club’s new nickname, the Stags replacing the Blueboys moniker.

It also shows off the new club colours, something that will also necessitate a change of kit.

Shearer said: “We’ve gone for red as the main colour but we want to have red and white hoops.

“It’s something a little bit different and a step away from the usual blue and orange.

“We want to keep the history of Hatfield but start it again with a new chapter.

“It needed something and small things can be the start.

“It only takes a little thing for people to sit up and take notice so we’ve started with the basics and we’ll take it from there.

“There have been a lot of positive comments. Some people have mentioned the change of colours but the players’ reaction is that this is what we need.

“They all love it as it is plain and simple. It’s a stag looking forward and the date the club was born.”

He is not setting any major goals for the first team, simply a competitive year away from the scrap at the bottom would suffice.

But he does want to see Hatfield’s children given the chance to come through from the junior ranks into the senior squad, something he hopes can be helped by the amalgamation of Welham Albion’s youth team, for whom he is also chairman, into the set-up.

He said: “We’re bringing Welham’s youth over so we can have a proper set-up.

“I’ve spoken to [former chairman] Chris Maloney as he runs Hatfield Town Youth and that’s his baby. The option is there for him to come in, we’re going to open our doors to everyone.

“We want to give kids in Hatfield an option and we’ve already got an U15 side so we are only a few years off bringing the first batch of youngsters into adult football.

“I’d like to give kids the opportunity to come and play football with the club and progress into senior football.”