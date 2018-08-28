Merstham end Potters Bar Town revival in Bostik Premier Division

Sandro Costa went closest for Potters Bar Town against Merstham. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

A solitary goal was enough to end Potters Bar Town’s mini-revival and hand Merstham their second success over the Scholars this season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Back-to-back victories over Corinthian Casuals and AFC Hornchurch in the week leading up to this game had given Bar a bit of a spring in their step once more.

But they found their Surrey visitors a tough proposition in the Pakex Stadium clash.

Walter Figueira was the goalscorer just past the hour mark, getting his head to a Kenny Beaney corner from the right and sending the ball into the far corner.

The Scholars’ best chance to score was also their last. New signing Sean Bonnett-Johnson combined with Sandro Costa for the tricky winger to fire a shot beyond Merstham keeper Amadou Tangara.

However, there was to be no happy ending as the ball bounced back off the post and was cleared to safety.

The rest of the game saw both sides try and play attractive, passing football in the wet conditions.

Tom Kavanagh had the best of Merstham’s efforts in the first half, being denied twice in a minute first by home keeper Berkley Laurencin and then by defender Lewis Hobbs.

The Scholars best chance in the first period fell to Dernell Wynter but although his run down the right took him beyond the visitors’ defence, his shot scraped the bar on its way over.

Laurencin did well at the start of the second half denying Kenny Beaney from a corner and Tayshan Hayden-Smith following a defensive mix up.

And the hosts upped their game and efforts after the goal.

They were unlucky not to draw level when Brad Sach burst into the box, Tangara pulling off the big stop.

Mahrez Bettache blazed wide when well-placed and Keagan Cole was also off target from a good position.

Tangara also made a big save to deny Costa moments before the winger’s late effort.

They have a relatively easy festive period with no games on either Boxing Day or New Years Day.

Their next game is on Saturday with a trip to high-flying Haringey Borough before they return to the Pakex on Saturday, December 29, against rivals Enfield Town.