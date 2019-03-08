Carl Mensah confident of proving himself at Welwyn Garden City after joining the Ironton revolution

New Welwyn Garden City manager Nick Ironton (left) and assistant Jon Stevenson flank Carl Mensah who has rejoined the club for the 2019-2020 season. Picture: WGC FC Archant

Carl Mensah is looking to settle some "unfinished business" after returning to Welwyn Garden City.

The giant defender was with the club for a number of seasons and has gone from strength to strength since departing Herns Lane.

He spent last season at Tring Athletic and was a stand-out performer as they pushed Biggleswade all the way in the battle for the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division title.

In fact, so good was his form that he was named both players' player and supporters' player of the season at the west Herts side.

It was good enough for new manager Nick Ironton to want his signature and even though his return to the Citizens sees him climb up the levels, he has no doubt that he can be equally as impressive in the Southern League.

"It feels good to be back," he said with a smile. "When Nicky got the job it was a good opportunity for me and it's great to see all the boys that I know.

"I felt I left here last time with some unfinished business so it's good

"I'm hoping to kick on again. I want to finish as high up the table as possible and have some good runs in the cups.

"I'm expecting the standard to be stronger obviously but I'm ready to play at this level.

"It won't faze me and I think I will thrive really."

Playing under Ironton was another key reason the 23-year-old wanted to rejoin WGC.

He said: "I'm good mates with his son George so he saw a few of my games last year and he's always been a good mentor to me.

"He's always spoke to me about things and when he got the job, it was a no-brainer to come over."

And like others Mensah believes the atmosphere already being felt inside Herns Lane is a sign of a far more positive season.

He said: "The boys that have signed on, most of us know each other from around the area and we all get on.

"Most of us have played with each other and we get on like a house on fire so it's easy for all of us and we can now kick on.

"I can't wait to get going.

"I say we'll take it game by game but we'll be going into each one looking to win obviously.

"We'll see where that gets us and reassess our goals around Christmas time."