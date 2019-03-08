'Onwards and upwards' for Welwyn Garden City says manager Nick Ironton after Biggleswade win

Manager of Welwyn Garden City Nick Ironton. Picture: TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Onwards and upwards was the clear message from manager Nick Ironton after a wonderful 3-1 win for Welwyn Garden City at Biggleswade.

George Ironton of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: TGS PHOTO George Ironton of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: TGS PHOTO

The Citizens were in a riotous mood and were 3-0 ahead just after the half-hour mark.

They couldn't add to that though, despite a number of chances, and they let the clean sheet slip in the 88th minute but those were just minor irritations for the boss, who has seen his side move to fourth in the fledgling Southern League Division One Central table after two wins from two.

He said: "I was absolutely delighted with the first half. We absolutely blow them away, played some really good football and they did everything that I asked them to do.

"They played the right pattern of play and in the right areas. We got crosses in and were cruising at 3-0 and should have even had a few more.

"But second half I was a little disappointed. We lost our shape a little bit and I had to change it but again we still had numerous opportunities to add to the score.

"And then we gave away a poor goal at the end.

"But overall it's another three points and it's onwards and upwards."

Goals from Jay Rolfe and a brace for Eusebio Da Silva in the opening 31 minutes at Langford Road meant a continuation from the second-half performance on Saturday with saw Da Silva score a late winner to beat Wantage.

"We had a brilliant second half on Saturday against and a brilliant first half here," said Ironton.

"But we were a lot better in the second half here and still had numerous chances.

"All of the squad are playing which is going to be needed as it's a long season.

"I'm delighted."

One of the stars of the show was Nick's son George who was a constant threat with the delivery of set-pieces.

He said: "We've been practicing free-kicks in training and we've got some threats in the air as you could see. And it's paid off.

"We can't ask for much more [than two wins] but we can't get too carried away as it is only two games.

"We've got people on holiday and people to come back so hopefully that will strengthen us and help us kick on.

"All the boys are enjoying it. Some of us have played together before but we're all getting to know each other now we've played a few games.

"And the buzz is still there, you can see that on the pitch.

"We all want to fight for each other and we all want to win for each other so long may it continue."