Former Leyton Orient and Reading defender joins Lee O'Leary at Potters Bar Town

PUBLISHED: 09:04 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 16 May 2019

Darlington's Simon Johnson is tackled by Leyton Orient's John Mackie. Picture: TOM BUIST/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has turned to a man with vast experience to help him guide the Scholars through another Bostik Premier Division season.

John Mackie arrives at the Pakex Stadium after a professional career that saw him play for Reading and Leyton Orient among others.

And since hanging up the boots he has been part of fairly successful times as assistant boss at both Greenwich Borough and Ashford United.

Speaking on Twitter Mackie said: "I'm delighted to be back in football as Lee O'Leary's assistant at Potters Bar.

"I will be giving 100 per cent to helping him improve the squad. Roll on pre-season." ⚽️

The 42-year-old comes in as one of O'Leary's assistants. He was left in sole charge after fellow joint manager Scott Cousins stepped down at the end of the year.

More additions are expected shortly.

