Luke Tingey becomes first Potters Bar Town signing after swoop for Hendon defender

Luke Tingey has become Potters Bar Town's first signing of the summer. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Luke Tingey has become Potters Bar Town’s first signing ahead of the new Isthmian League Premier Division season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The defender, who is equally at home at centre-half and full-back, as well as midfield, originally joined Hendon in 2015 and when the Scholars came calling he was the Greens’ longest-serving player.

In total he made 186 appearances during that time with his only time away from the club a very brief spell with St Albans City during the summer of 2018.

Bar boss Lee O’Leary, himself a former player of the north London side, knows all about his new charge and is delighted to bring him to the Pakex Stadium.

He said: “He’s someone I’ve admired for a long time now having played in the same side as him in his early days at Hendon.

“Along with his ability, he’s the type of character that I want in our dressing room, an ambitious lad with loads of potential.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him again”

His former manager at Silver Jubilee Park Lee Allinson paid tribute to Tingey on Twitter.

He said: “Thanks for everything Luke. You were nothing but class, you handled yourself brilliantly on and off the pitch and were a pleasure to manage.

“Good luck in you next chapter.”

His former club also used the social media company to send their thanks.

They said: “Luke’s been a terrific servant across some turbulent years and he leaves with our very best wishes.

“Good luck Luke.”

A start date for the new season has yet to be announced.