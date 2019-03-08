Lessons to learn for Potters Bar despite progress in FA Cup

George Nicholas in action for Potters Bar Town at Takeley in the FA Cup. Archant

Relief was king for manager Lee O'Leary after Potters Bar Town sneaked through their FA Cup first qualifying round tie away to Takeley with a 1-0 win.

Brad Sach bagged the winner in the fifth-minute of stoppage time at Station Road to deny the Essex Senior League side, who play two divisions below the Scholars, what many would have said was a deserved replay.

There was naturally still some happiness at the result and their progression but O'Leary knew that the spectre of an old-fashioned cup upset left them on a hiding to nothing.

And he is now hoping that his young team learnt enough lessons to benefit them in the future.

A subdued boss said: "When you look back at the game we had chances to win by three or four.

"Whether we would have deserved to win by three or four is debatable but they didn't have a shot of goal.

"At the same time we weren't clinical in the final third and even though we could have scored three or four we didn't have too many chances.

"The only ones who could have lost today was us. It was their big day out as such, it wasn't ours. For us it was about coming here and getting the job done.

"Maybe a couple of rounds down the line, then it can be our day out.

"Overall I'm pleased with the result but there is a lot of learning still to do. We've got a young side and they are still learning the game.

"That was evident as we didn't manage the game and were a bit naïve."

Goals on 95 minutes are becoming common place for the Isthmian Premier Division side who were on the wrong side of such a strike seven days earlier at home to Cray Wanderers in the league.

And O'Leary felt that may have played its part in Essex.

He said: "Conceding late against Cray was a kick in the teeth and I was a little conscious of that. Confidence wise it hurt the boys a lot but scoring so late will do them the world of good.

"It will be a rollercoaster season but its how we deal with the downs as well as the positives.

"You have to give Takeley credit and they paid us a little bit of respect but we still didn't do the basics right.

"We didn't move the ball quick enough, we forced so many things out there instead of being patient and it got nail biting at the end.

"The boys worked so hard and wanted to win so badly but that can sometimes be your downfall. That looked evident in the last few minutes."