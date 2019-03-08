Advanced search

Lemsford U18s end youth career with epic cup final win over Real Stortford

PUBLISHED: 11:57 17 May 2019

Lemsford U18s celebrate their cup final win over Real Stortford.

Archant

Lemsford Youth U18 finished their youth careers with a cup final penalty shoot-out deciding an epic 5-5 draw after extra-time against rivals Real Stortford.

Stortford took the lead after four minutes when the defence failed to clear but Lemsford stormed back with three quick goals courtesy of Joe Bilyard, Liam Cripps and Nathan Trigg.

And they looked in complete control until Stortford got a second goal just before the interval.

Carlo Fucchi then had to save an early second-half penalty but the Stortford pressure told and two goals gave them the lead again.

But with time running out Cripps levelled to take the game to extra-time.

Dan Sadler put Lemsford ahead in the first period but Stortford equalised again and with both teams dead on their feet, the match went to penalties.

And after Fucchi had made two brilliant stops, Bilyard kept his cool to slot the ball home and claim the cup.

