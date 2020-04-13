Scholars still have lessons to learn as boss Lee reflects on an up and down campaign

Manager of Potters Bar Town Lee O'Leary celebrates the draw in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round game between Potters Bar Town vs Barnet at the Pakex Stadium, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Lee O’Leary believes the lessons learned from this season will help massively come next year for Potters Bar Town.

A 1-0 win over Bishop's Stortford in January was a second successive win for Potters Bar Town and had manager Lee O'Leary looking up rather than down. Picture: KARYN HADDON A 1-0 win over Bishop's Stortford in January was a second successive win for Potters Bar Town and had manager Lee O'Leary looking up rather than down. Picture: KARYN HADDON

After a tough first year at step three, which finished with them looking over their shoulders at the relegation places below them, this was as comfortable as they come.

Solidly mid-table through the majority of the campaign, they never once looked like a bottom three side even if any hoped-for play-off charge didn’t materialise either.

But the rookie boss, in sole charge of a team for the first time, felt the campaign threw up plenty of valuable teachable moments.

He said: “I learned loads about myself. We had a lot of different situations and scenarios this year that I’ll be the better for having experienced.

“I can always look myself in the mirror and know that I need to improve. That’s a good trait because if you don’t have that then you will always stand still.

“I’ve had conversations with [assistant] Jon Mackie about what we could have done better and where we can improve.

“The list is never ending really because you always strive to be the best you can be.

“Whether that is the way we recruit or the way we play or set-up tactically in certain games, there are loads and loads of things.

“They are still a lot of positives to come out of the season and moments we can look back on to say we got that right.”

His verdict on the campaign was could do better and there was one moment in particular that he felt was a missed opportunity of attacking the teams above them.

“Some people looking from out to in may see it as a successful season,” he said. “We have stayed in the league and had a successful FA Cup run but among myself and the management team it was a little bit of an under-achieving season in terms of league position.

“In terms of budgets and resources we are batting above our weight but we just felt there were a lot of games that we competed in but didn’t get anything from and there were a good few where we never competed at all.

“Maybe that comes down to having some less-experienced players and a little bit of know-how on game management and all of those things.

“There was one point just after New Year where we played well and picked up a couple of wins.

“That was a time when we thought we could look up and make a little bit of a charge if we picked up some more wins.

“Unfortunately with the size of our squad and the injuries and suspensions that all small clubs struggle to deal with, we always found ourselves winning one, then losing one or drawing one.

“We could never get a consistent run where we’d pick up three or four wins.

“If we were going to do anything and get there or thereabouts then I felt we needed to [do that].”

