Learning what is needed at this level is the next step for Potters Bar Town says boss Lee O'Leary

Lee O'Leary manager of Potters Bar Town. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Lee O'Leary says he is learning a lot both about himself as a manager and his Potters Bar Town players as the season rushes headlong towards its conclusion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is the 34-year-old's first year in sole charge of the managerial hot-seat at the Pakex Stadium and he has guided the Scholars to the relative comfort of mid-table in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

However, Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Bognor Regis Town came hot on the heels of a 3-2 reverse at Haringey Borough.

Both were games that Bar could have come away with a positive result from, points that would have lifted them a lot closer ot the pack chasing a play-off place.

The fact they didn't is partly down to a little bit of naivety on their part and a lack of experience at this level according to the boss.

Speaking after the loss to the Rocks O'Leary said: "If you have a couple of back-to-back wins or a couple of good performances then some of the younger lads may think that its job done and take their foot off the gas a little bit.

"You can't do that at this level. If you don't apply yourself right in every single game no matter who you're playing against and in what conditions, then it'll always be a big ask to get points.

"That's what we've found ourselves up against in the last two games. We've been lacking in our application and doing what is being asked of us.

"I'm a little bit emotional and I'll probably go away and maybe analyse it differently but at the moment I'm not too positive with what I've seen in the last two games.

"I've got to put my finger on it and look to build on it and look to make it right."

That soul-searching and analysis doesn't just apply to his players, it is something the Potters Bar boss is also turning on himself.

"Our lack of quality today wasn't because we have bad players, that's not the case at all, but I just felt they let things get on top of them and they couldn't reset their minds," he said.

"That's a mental issue and that's the big learning curve for me, learning what they are like as characters.

"A lot of it is man-management and getting the best out of each individual as you can.

"We've fallen short [against Bognor] for whatever reason but I'm learning all the time."