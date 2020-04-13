Advanced search

Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues left without a sponsor as BetVictor pull out

PUBLISHED: 13:54 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:54 13 April 2020

The Southern League, home of Welwyn Garden City, are one of three leagues to have lost sponsorship after BetVictor pulled out. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Southern League, home of Welwyn Garden City, are one of three leagues to have lost sponsorship after BetVictor pulled out. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Isthmian, Southern and Northern Premier Leagues are all looking for a lead sponsor again after BetVictor chose to activate a break clause in their deal.

The betting company, a controversial choice when it was announced last summer, informed the leagues in March that the activation of the clause would bring an end to their sponsorship on July 9.

They were quick to point out though that the decsision was not influenced by the coronavirus crisis.

They said the main reasons were that the increasing compliance restrictions and challenges faced in their first seven months outweighed the benefits they were drawing from the sponsorship.

The escalating negativity towards betting in football did not help either or the compliance breaches by clubs.

Isthmian League chairman Nick Robinson said: “We are very disappointed that this decision was made as it means that we are not able to develop the relationship with the sponsor.

“We are actively looking for a new sponsor but are apprehensive at this time due to the general economic downturn due to COVID-19.

“We believe we have a good and marketable product which has attracted sponsors for nearly 40 years and we hope will continue to do so once we are able to restart the league.”

