Codicote and Hatfield Town find out league allocation plus early county cup draws

Codicote V Hatfield Town . Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Codicote and Hatfield Town have had their relegations confirmed - although the Cod still harbour hopes of a reprieve as they wait for news of an appeal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As it stands they will be in Spartan South Midlands League Division Two while the Blue Boys will compete in the Premier Division of the Herts Senior County League.

Codicote have also been handed a tough draw in the first round of the Herts Charity Shield when they travel to SSML Premier Division runners-up Tring Athletic.

Welwyn Garden City meanwhile will be one of the favourites for the competition and they start at home to Hadley.

All games are scheduled to be played by October 1.

The Herts Charity Cup meanwhile sees Potters Bar Town face a home tie against Cheshunt.

The eight-team competition also includes National League South teams Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans City, with the pair being drawn together.

These games need to be completed by November 1.