Isthmian League to discuss next steps on Monday after making 'right' decision to suspend fixtures

Potters Bar Town and the rest of the Isthmian League will find out what happens next after the league's board meet on Monday. Picture: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Isthmian League will meet again on Monday evening to decide on their nest steps.

The league, home for this season of Potters Bar Town, opted to postpone the weekend's fixtures as well as those in midweek as a direct response to the threat of the coronavirus.

And in a further statement released on Saturday, league chairman Nick Robinson said they are confident they made the right decision but will wait until after both the government and the FA have held further meetings on Monday.

He said: 'Following the suspension of fixtures the board of directors of the league met by video conference at lunchtime today (Saturday).

'There is little doubt that the decision made to suspend was the most critical decision made by this League since the fixtures were suspended in September 1939.

'The consensus of opinion is that the decision to suspend was the right one and it will be more difficult to rule whether or not the season can be continued. Such a decision has to be taken in the light of all existing information.

'The Football Association has convened a conference call for 4pm on Monday to review the events of the weekend and the Government has indicated that it will announce whether to postpone gatherings early next week.

'The board will therefore convene at 6pm on Monday to decide what date to put on the suspension so that clubs have a clear view of what is happening and can make plans themselves.

'In the meantime, no decisions are being made about the League, about play off matches or promotion and relegation.

'There is no information at present about financial support from either the FA or Government but these are all ongoing concerns which we continue to voice.

'The only matter which is clear at present is that contract players need to be paid, unless those players agree not to be paid

'There is no ban on non-competitive matches, but Clubs are asked to bear in mind all facts before making any decisions about the holding of any events.

'It is a matter of regret that we are unable to be more positive at present, but the greater majority of clubs have indicated their understanding of the board's position.

'One or two responses have been less helpful than others and all that can be said is that as soon as rational decisions can be made the board will make those decisions, however difficult they are.

'In the meantime the board hope that all connected with the League remain in good health.'