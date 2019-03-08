FA Cup: Potters Bar Town sneak through with stoppage time winner at Takeley

Potters Bar Town's travelled to Takeley in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup. Archant

Potters Bar Town avoided a shock and another early exit from the FA Cup - but they left it very late to do so before clinching a 1-0 win at Takeley.

The Scholars had perished at this stage 12 months earlier when they lost away to step four Hanwell Town and despite a number of chances they were heading to a frustrating 0-0 draw at Station Road after being held by their hard-working Essex Senior League hosts.

But in the fifth minute of stoppage time Brad Sach managed to force the ball beyond Matt Gill in the home delight to delight their travelling support.

Takeley have never been beyond this point in their history and they almost never made it this far, needing a last-gasp equaliser in their replay against White Ensign on Wednesday before an early winner in extra-time.

They have enjoyed a great start to the year though with four wins from five leaving them top of the league but even so, any victory here would have still been considered a major surprise against a Scholars side who play two divisions higher.

Manager Lee O'Leary made three changes from the side that were seconds away from claiming three Isthmian Premier League points against Cray Wanderers last Saturday.

In came skipper Chris Doyle for Willi Wambeek, George Nicholas in place of George Craddock and Ryan Young instead of Yiannis Constantinou who dropped to the bench.

As you would have expected Town dominated the first period in terms of possession but only tested home keeper Matt Gill on a couple of occasions.

The first was a snap shot from Josh Hutchinson from eight yards out that the stopper palmed away.

The second shortly after was at his near post after Ryan Young had cut inside. That had followed a glorious ball over the top of full-back Coby Miles that the young winger took down superbly.

The third and final one was a Keagan Cole free-kick that Gill fisted away and Takeley managed to snuff out the danger from the rebound.

That was a familiar story throughout the opening 45 minutes as Bar probed with little success against the Essex side's back four.

It led to frustrations and eventually George Nicholas went into the book for a strong tackle on Glen Onalan although Nick Barrett of the hosts could count himself lucky to not seen yellow despite been spoken to twice by the referee.

The pattern of the second half followed that which had been set in the first, Bar pressing but Takeley defending well.

Nicholas fired over after being set up by Hutchinson and then Young did well to create a chance in the box but Gill raced out quickly to block his shot.

Takeley did have their own chances and moments after a tight offside flag had stopped Mitchell Das, Bryn Thorpe did spring the trap.

But after being forced wide by Matt Nolan, George Quarrington-Carter closed him down and the shot was cleared.

A super move involving Andy Lomas and Young ended with Hutchinson stabbing a shot wide and form there the game turned into a typical wide-open cup tie.

Cole almost won it for Bar on 78 minutes, but his thunderous effort from 20 yards flew over Gill but bounced back off the crossbar, and then Young was gifted the ball on the edge of the Takeley box but he rolled it beyond the post.

Hutchinson had what appeared to be the last chance as he glanced a header across goal but that was before Sach's glancing header broke Essex hearts and calmed the Hertordshire blood pressure.

Takeley: Gill, Miles, A.Humphrey, Castle, Powell, Jelliman (Florence 77), Todd, N.Barrett, Das (Deamer 83), Onanlon, Thorpe.

Subs (not used): Darvill, Adezala, Wickenden, R.Barrett, Yates.

Potters Bar Town: Nolan, Doyle (Khartita 70), Lomas, Nicholas (Ward-Cochrane 70), Budden, Quarrington-Carter, Ehui, Cole, Hutchinson, Sach, Young.

Subs (not used): J.Humphrey, Constantinou.

Goal: Sach 90+5

Booked: Nicholas 39

HT: Takeley 0 Potters Bar Town 0