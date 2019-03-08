Advanced search

Clever Mensah uses his head to grab dramatic equaliser for still unbeaten Citizens

PUBLISHED: 10:20 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 27 August 2019

Carl Mensahs stoppage-time goal earned WGC a point at home to Berkhamsted. Picture: TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Carl Mensah plundered a late equaliser to earn Welwyn Garden City a 1-1 draw at home to Berkhamsted and preserve their unbeaten start to the season.

The two teams, both promoted from the Spartan South Midlands League in 2018, had gone into the contest at Herns Lane with perfect records from their opening two games in Southern League Division One Central.

The Comrades were actually top of the pile and it looked like they would leave with all three points following Jonathan Lacey's strike on 66 minutes.

But three minutes beyond the 90 a George Ironton corner was headed home by Mensah to cue delirium in the stands.

But while City were delighted to earn a point, the truth of the matter is that only an outstanding debut by goalkeeper Ryan Schmid and some wasteful finishing prevent the west Hertfordshire from capping their dominance with the win.

Berko forced the pace from the off with Lewis Toomey stabbing a Lacey cross wide in the opening 10 minutes and Schmid making the first of a number of saves to deny the same player.

The former Stevenage trainee then had to make a couple of sharp saves to stop Toomey again and then Ryan Kinnane before his best stop right at the end of the half.

A couple of Toby Cleaver efforts wide of the target were about the best it got for Welwyn in the opening period although Xavi Comas Leon had to push a Eusebio Da Silva effort round a post.

WGC actually started the second half much better and were enjoying much more possession but despite all that, the visitors finally took a deserved lead when a long ball down the left was crossed into the area by Toomey and rammed in at the far post by Lacey.

Both sides rang the changes after this breakthrough, with WGC bringing on all three replacements.

These included striker Brodie Carrington for the final 25 minutes and the teenager had one of the best efforts of the game, a 20-yard effort that went just wide.

But with time running out, WGC stepped up the pressure and managed to find a way through courtesy of Mensah.

Fortunate maybe but potentially vital for building the confidence.

