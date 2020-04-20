Advanced search

New manager in the Knebworth dugout has a familiar face

PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 April 2020

Badge of Knebworth Football Club

Badge of Knebworth Football Club

Archant

There will be a new name on the manager’s door at Knebworth Football Club next season but it will belong to a very familiar face.

Adrian Turner will take on the role as first-team manager at the Herts Senior County League Division One side, returning to the Recreation Ground-based club after first appearing for them in a prolific spell from 2005.

He made 94 appearances in total and scored a total of 46 goals including a smartly-taken lob 15 minutes into his debut.

He comes with four years of management and coaching experience, most recently with Letchworth Eagles U18s, and brings with him Tristan Potkins, who played at Stotfold last year, and specialist goalkeeping coach Ryan Stapleton.

Another familiar face will be in joint charge of the reserves.

Richard Webster returns after a year away and will be joined in the dugout by Aaron Shaw.

