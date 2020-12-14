Welwyn Garden City swoop for former Potters Bar Town midfielder Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett in action for Potters Bar Town against Beaconsfield SYCOB back in February 2016. Picture: KEVIN LINES Archant

Welwyn Garden City have further strengthened their midfield with the signing of a former Potters Bar Town man.

Joe Bennett is expected to make his Welwyn Garden City debut in the FA Trophy clash with Burgess Hill Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Joe Bennett is expected to make his Welwyn Garden City debut in the FA Trophy clash with Burgess Hill Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Joe Bennett, who can play in the middle of the park or down the left, has recently moved back to the county after playing his football in west Suffolk.

There he played three seasons in the Eastern Counties League Premier Division with Newmarket Town but it was in his previous spell in Hertfordshire where he graced the field for the Scholars.

The 28-year-old also had a short spell with Soham Town Rangers and this will be his second time at Herns Lane.

He appeared in a couple of pre-season friendlies for the Citizens three seasons ago, during the Adam Fisher era.

He is expected to be included in the squad for City’s FA Trophy second round clash at home to Burgess Hill Town.

Kick-off at Herns Lane tomorrow night (Tuesday) is at 7.45pm with the winners hosting once Football League Aldershot Town on Saturday.