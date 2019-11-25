Welwyn Garden City's battling qualities vital in promotion push says Jesse Walklin
PUBLISHED: 09:19 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 25 November 2019
Archant
Jesse Walklin believes Welwyn Garden City have all the tools at their disposal to mount a serious promotion bid in Southern League Division One Central - they just need to add consistency to that arsenal.
The Citizens had to summon up all of their resilience and battling qualities to record a 3-2 win over Yaxley on Saturday having squandered a 2-0 lead in three crazy second-half minutes.
And it hauled them back into fifth place and a play-off spot with a quarter of the season played.
Walklin was skipper for the day in the absence of Dave Keenleyside, one of a number missing for the game along with the likes of George Ironton and Lee Close.
And that, according to the vice-skipper, shows there is good strength in depth to continue their push.
He said: "There are two or three really good teams but we can match them and beyond that, I think we should win every week.
"At this stage the play-offs should be where we are aiming and we'll see where that takes us at the end.
"We've got the nucleus of a good team. There were some good players missing but everybody who has stepped in has done well, we just need that consistency.
"We've won the last two and it's a tough run until Christmas but we'll see where we can go."
Goals from Eusebio Da Silva and Elliot Bailey put City in front in the first-half and they could have bagged more too, the latter also hitting the crossbar with the final touch of the half.
But in the rainy conditions and on a heavy pitch Yaxley came back after the break, first through Joe Butterworth and then a Daniel Cotton penalty drew them level.
And it needed a goal six minutes from time from Callum Stead to seal the three points.
Walklin said: "On a pitch like that we needed to battle. We were professional two weeks ago against Kidlington and we won easily but we let Yaxley back in and lost our way for 10, 15 minutes and then needed a smash and grab at the end.
"We won ugly though and we haven't done that yet. We've either won easily or drawn those games.
"And momentum is also huge on a pitch like that. We scored first and we had it and when they scored, they had it for a bit.
"It's hard to turn it on and off so we lost our way but a win is a win."